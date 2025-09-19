No. 23 Tech Falls Short Against UgA in Five-Set Thriller

THE FLATS – No. 23 Georgia Tech volleyball (5-4, 0-0 ACC) fell against Georgia (8-2, 0-0 SEC) on Friday night in McCamish Pavilion after a close five-set finish.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – UgA 23)

Set one began close until Tech pieced together a four-point run to make the set 14-10. From then on, the Jackets retained the lead through to the 25-23 set one win. Regardless of UgA’s slight edge in attack percentage (.273-.256), Tech recorded 17 kills compared to the Bulldogs’ 12. Pierce and Mambu led the team with four kills apiece with Pierce maintaining a 1.000 attack percentage through the first set. Bianca Garibaldi also flashed a strong attack percentage (.667) with her two set one kills. Soares boasted a .467 assist percentage after recording seven assists on 15 attempts in addition to leading the group in digs (4).

Set 2 (GT 20 – UgA 25)

Tech found itself trailing as what started as a tight set two turned into a 9-4 set after UgA went on a four-point run. Despite bringing the set within two points (15-13), the Jackets were unable to come back in set two. Both teams saw a lower kill count in the second set with UgA recording only one more kill than Tech (12-11). Mendes led the group with four kills on nine swings while Soares recorded a team high eight assists and four digs.

Set 3 (GT 29 – UgA 27)

Set three was the most competitive set of the match as there were seven lead changes and the score was tied 19 times. Both teams saw one of their lowest attack percentages of the match but Mambu’s six kills in set three combined with Groom and Mendes’ four kills apiece were enough to lift the Jackets to a set three win. Soares boasted an exceptional 14 assists of Tech’s 16 total assists in set three. UgA was the first to reach set point (24-22) but Tech wasn’t done fighting yet as a three-point run brought the Jackets to match point (25-24). The Bulldogs once again were able to get to set point (27-26) but three final points for the Jackets would seal the set three win.

Set 4 (GT 19 – UgA 25)

Tech struggled to find a response to the UgA offense in set four as the Bulldogs recorded 15 kills with a .406 attack percentage. Set three began with a five-point run that forced the Jackets to trail early. Tech was able to bring the set within two points (18-16) but was not able to claw its way back in time. All five Jackets who recorded kills in set four contributed at least two kills to Tech’s 13 kills in the set.

Set 5 (GT 10 – UgA 15)

The final set saw the Jackets tie the match four times but never quite claim the lead. Both teams traded points until back-to-back three-point runs for UgA were broken up by a Bulldog service error (13-8). Tech would get two final points off a UgA service error and kill from Mendes but the match would finish 15-10 in favor of the visiting Bulldogs. Garibaldi and Mambu led Tech through the final set with two kills respectively while Soares notched five of Tech final seven assists.

