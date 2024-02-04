No. 23 Jackets Edge Northwestern, 4-3

THE FLATS – No. 23 Georgia Tech dropped the early doubles point, but rallied back in singles action to capture a 4-3 win over Northwestern on Sunday at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Given Roach clinched the win as Tech improved to 3-3 overall on the season.

Doubles

Northwestern took the early match lead, claiming the doubles point with wins on courts two and three. Wrapping up first, Christina Hand and Sydney Pratt pocketed a 6-1 win over Kylie Bilchev and Alejandra Cruz to give the Wildcats the doubles advantage. The Cats jumped out with a 3-0 lead before the Yellow Jackets got on the board, but Northwestern won the next three games for the match. Northwestern clinched the doubles point on court three where Britany Lau and Maria Shusharina defeated Roach and Meera Jesudason, 6-0.

Singles

It was a back-and-forth battle in singles play with the match coming down to the final court. Cruz handed Tech its first point of the day, making quick work of Hand on court three. The sophomore dropped only two games en route to a 6-1, 6-1 triumph, knotting the match score at 1-1. The lead was short-lived as Sydney Pratt captured court six over Jesudason, 6-3, 6-3, to return the advantage to Northwestern, 2-1.

Georgia Tech retook the lead with the next two singles matches from Sharabura and Lee. On court five, Sharabura edged out Jennifer Riester in straight-sets. The Jacket claimed the first set, 6-2, after taking a 4-0 lead before Riester got on the board. Holding the set lead, Sharabura carried momentum into the second set, pocketing the match, 6-2, 6-3.

Lee remained undefeated on the weekend as the senior topped Maria Shusharina in straight-sets on court one to give Tech a 3-2 match lead. Lee dominated the first set, 6-0, and took a 5-2 lead in the second before Shusharina fought back, winning the next four games to grab a 6-5 edge. Lee forced a tiebreak at 6-6 and cruised in the breaker to win the match, 6-0, 7-6 (7-2).

Northwestern took court two, setting up a 3-3 score, as all eyes turned to court four where Roach battled Kiley Rabjohns. Roach gained the early lead in the opening set, 3-1, but Rabjohns rallied back to a 5-all stalemate before the Jacket broke serve to take a 6-5 lead. But Rabjohns forced the set into a tiebreak at 6-6. After getting behind 3-1 early, Roach won the next four points to hold a 5-3 lead. The freshman Jacket held strong to take the tiebreak, 7-5. She blanked Rabjohns in the second set, 6-0, to clinch the match for Georgia Tech, 4-3.

Georgia Tech returns to the courts on Saturday, Feb. 17, to welcome Penn to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. First serve is slated for 11 a.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1.Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. Elisa Van Meeteren/Justine Leong (NU) 5-2, DNF

2. Christina Hand/Sydney Pratt (NU) def. Alejandra Cruz/Kylie Bilchev (GT) 6-1

3. Britany Lau, Maria Shusharina (NU) def. Mahak Jain/Given Roach (GT) 6-0*

Order of finish: 2,3*

*Clinched

Singles

1.No. 107 Carol Lee (GT) def. Maria Shusharina (NU) 6-0, 7-6 (2)

2. Justine Leong (NU) def. No. 123 Kylie Bilchev (GT) 6-4, 6-2

3. Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Christina Hand (NU) 6-1,6-1

4. Given Roach (GT) def. Kiley Rabjohns (NU) 7-6 (5), 6-0*

5. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Jennifer Riester (NU) 6-2, 6-3

6. Sydney Pratt (NU) def. Meera Jesudason (GT) 6-3, 6-3

Order of finish: 3,6,5,1,2,4*

