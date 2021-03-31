No. 23 Georgia Tech Culminates Regular Season Hosting No. 22 Notre Dame, Duke

THE FLATS –No. 23 Georgia Tech volleyball (12-3, 12-3 ACC) will conclude its regular season by hosting No. 22 Notre Dame and Duke for its final ACC pod on Thursday and Saturday in O’Keefe Gymnasium. The Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish (12-3, 11-3 ACC) will square off in a pivotal clash between two of the top three teams in the ACC on Thursday at 6 p.m. before Tech closes out the weekend by taking on Duke (9-11, 7-8 ACC) at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

TV

Thursday, April 1 | No. 23 Georgia Tech vs. No. 22 Notre Dame | 6 p.m. | ACC Network Extra | Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, April 3 | No. 23 Georgia Tech vs. Duke | 2 p.m. | ACC Network Extra | Watch | Live Stats

Promotions

Georgia Tech volleyball is running a school supply drive through both of the Jackets’ matches on Thursday and Saturday. Fans interested in participating, regardless of the ability to attend the match, can drop school supply items outside O’Keefe Gymansium for the duration of each match.

Storylines

The 23rd-ranked Jackets are currently second in the ACC with a 12-3 overall and conference record.

Potential ACC title hopes loom for the Jackets pending the outcome of this weekend’s matches for Tech, Notre Dame and Louisville. The Cardinals currently control the conference lead.

Tech has gone 5-2 this spring with sweeps for all five of its victories after wrapping up the fall slate at an ACC-leading 7-1 overall and conference record.

Georgia Tech won eight straight matches this season, including a stretch of five-straight sweeps over Florida State (twice), Wake Forest (twice) and Clemson. After sweeping NC State last weekend as well as Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Virginia this spring, the Yellow Jackets have 10 total sweeps on the season.

Dating back to 2019, Tech has won 30 of its last 34 matches.

As a team, Georgia Tech currently leads the ACC and is ranked 12th in the nation in hitting percentage (0.314). Tech is also third in the ACC in kills per set (13.76).

The Jackets currently rank second in the league in assists per set (12.66) and third in the conference in aces per set (1.52).

Junior outside hitter Mariana Brambilla surpassed 1,000 career kills against Boston College (3/12). She is now up to 1,047 career kills.

surpassed 1,000 career kills against Boston College (3/12). She is now up to 1,047 career kills. Brambilla ranks second in the ACC and 25th in the NCAA in kills per set (4.34) as well as second in the league and 27 th in the country in points per set (4.92).

in the country in points per set (4.92). Sophomore outside hitter Julia Bergmann currently leads the ACC in aces per set and is 13th in the NCAA averaging 0.56 per set.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech currently leads Notre Dame in the all-time series, 7-4. The Yellow Jackets currently hold the longest win streak of the series, taking five straight matches from 2014-17. Tech also took the last contest with 3-2 win on The Flats in 2019. The Jackets are 4-2 at home and 3-2 on the road against the Fighting Irish.

The Yellow Jackets trail Duke 23-46 in the all-time series. Georgia Tech has won the two most recent matchups, claiming a 3-1 victory on the road in 2018 and sweeping the Blue Devils in Atlanta in 2019.

Due to Covid-19 safety protocols, season and single-game tickets will not be sold for the 2021 spring slate. O’Keefe Gymnasium will operate at a reduced capacity, and face coverings will be required for everyone in attendance.

Select POINT TECH! Club donors, starting with the ace and attack levels, will have the opportunity to request complimentary season tickets for spring season. The rest of the fans in attendance will consist of Georgia Tech students and player guests. Seating in O’Keefe Gymnasium will remain general admission. Seats will be available in clusters of two to allow for social distancing, and will be denoted by temporary chairback seating throughout the gym.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Support The Swarm Fund, which helps Georgia Tech athletics offset the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19, and the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.