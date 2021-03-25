No. 22 Yellow Jackets Prepare for No. 14 Louisville, NC State

THE FLATS –No. 22 Georgia Tech volleyball (11-2, 11-2 ACC) will continue its road stint for its next ACC pod, traveling to take on No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 8-2 ACC) and NC State (8-7, 7-7 ACC) in Louisville, Ky. on Friday and Saturday. The Yellow Jackets and Cardinals will square off at 5 p.m. on Friday before a contest between the Jackets and the Wolfpack at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday wraps up Georgia Tech’s weekend.

TV

Friday, March 26 | No. 22 Georgia Tech at No. 14 Louisville | 5 p.m. | ACC Network Extra | Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, March 27 | No. 22 Georgia Tech vs. NC State | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network Extra | Watch | Live Stats

Storylines

The 22nd-ranked Jackets currently sit atop the ACC with an 11-2 overall and conference record.

Tech has gone 4-1 this spring with sweeps for all four of its victories after wrapping up the fall slate at an ACC-leading 7-1 overall and conference record.

Georgia Tech won eight straight matches this season, including a stretch of five-straight sweeps over Florida State (twice), Wake Forest (twice) and Clemson. After sweeping their last three matches over Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Boston College as well as their season opener over Virginia, the Yellow Jackets have nine total sweeps on the season.

Dating back to 2019, Tech has won 29 of its last 32 matches.

As a team, Georgia Tech currently leads the ACC and is ranked sixth in the nation in hitting percentage (0.314). Tech is also second in the ACC and 19 th in the NCAA in kills per set (14.18).

in the NCAA in kills per set (14.18). The Jackets lead the conference in aces per set (1.64) and rank second in the league in assists per set (13.00).

Junior outside hitter Mariana Brambilla surpassed 1,000 career kills against Boston College (3/12). She is now up to 1,030 career kills.

surpassed 1,000 career kills against Boston College (3/12). She is now up to 1,030 career kills. Brambilla ranks second in the ACC and 18th in the NCAA in both kills per set (4.55) and points per set (5.10).

Sophomore outside hitter Julia Bergmann currently leads the ACC in aces per set and is seventh in the NCAA averaging 0.61 per set.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech currently trails Louisville in the all-time series, 8-3. The last win for the Yellow Jackets came in the form of a 3-1 home victory in 2016. The Jackets are 3-2 against the Cardinals at home.

The Yellow Jackets lead NC State 45-20 in the all-time series. Georgia Tech holds the longest win streak of the series after taking 21 straight matches over a decade from 2000-10. The Jackets also claimed 37 of 39 matches from 1991-2010. Tech has finished on top in the last three matches as well, sweeping 3-0 at home in 2018, winning a 3-2 nail biter on the road in 2019 and sweeping again 3-0 at home in 2019. The Jackets are 24-8 at home, 18-11 on the road and 3-1 in neutral matches against the Wolfpack.

