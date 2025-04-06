No. 22 Tech Dominates Stanford, 18-2 for a Series Sweep

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 22 Georgia Tech baseball (26-6, 11-4 ACC) dominated from start to finish on Sunday, mercy-ruling Stanford (17-12, 5-10 ACC) by a final score of 18-2 over seven innings to sweep the series on Klein Field at Sunken Diamond. The win gives Tech its best road start in program history (130 years) and back-to-back road sweeps in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the first time since 2004.

The Yellow Jackets tagged Stanford for four home runs, including two grand slams off freshman bats. The home runs parade began with Kyle Lodise launching a two-run shot in the second inning, putting GT up 4-0. Caleb Daniel followed with his first-career grand slam to break the game open, 9-1, in the sixth inning. The Jackets struck for nine runs in the seventh inning thanks to a three-run shot from Drew Burress and the first-career home run, a grand slam from Nathanael Coupet.

On the mound, Caden Spivey posted the best start of his career, pitching a career-high 5.0 innings and allowing only one run. He would exit the game with Tech in front, 9-1, to earn his second victory of the season (2-0) and lowering his ERA to 2.81 for the season over eight appearances (three starts).

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech is now 26-6. The best start to a season in 15 years (since 2010).

The Jackets are 10-1 on the road this year, the best road start in program history, dating back to 1895.

GT has now swept back-to-back ACC road series (at ND and at Stanford) for the first time since 2004.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series with Stanford, 3-0 following today’s result.

Georgia Tech is the first team from east of the Rocky Mountains to sweep a three-game series, at Stanford, in the history of Stanford baseball (since 1892).

Tech has now won at least one game via mercy-rule in each of its last four ACC series (11-1 (7) vs. Pitt / 18-7 (8) at ND / 18-2 (7) vs. No. 3 Clemson / 18-2 (7) at Stanford).

The Jackets boast a +186 run differential so far this season, the best since 2010 (+197). Tech has scored 328 runs (most through 32 games since 2018) while only allowing 142 (fewest through 32 games since 2013).

The defense turned two doubles plays, bringing the series total to six, the most in a series this season.

The Jackets posted two doubles and continue to lead the nation, now with 98 as a team – the most doubles hit by a Tech team through 32 games this century.

Georgia Tech is averaging 3.06 doubles per game this season (98 in 32 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.

Tech pitching has struck out 10.50 per-nine-innings this season, the program record for a full season is 10.00 set back in 1998.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Sophomore Drew Burress extended his on-base streak to 50 games dating back to last season, going 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. He has scored runs in 15 of his last 16 games dating back to March 11.

extended his on-base streak to 50 games dating back to last season, going 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. He has scored runs in 15 of his last 16 games dating back to March 11. The home run was his 12 th of the season and 37 th of his Georgia Tech career, tying him with Anthony Maisano (1989-90) for 17 th on the all-time home run leaderboard. He is five home runs shy of the Top 10 and 20 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57).

of the season and 37 of his Georgia Tech career, tying him with Anthony Maisano (1989-90) for 17 on the all-time home run leaderboard. He is five home runs shy of the Top 10 and 20 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57). He is on a 10-game hitting streak, his longest of the season and 2nd longest of his career, dating back to March 22 at Notre Dame, he has hit nine extra-base hits over that stretch including four homers.

Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise extended his career-best on-base streak to 45 games, dating back to April 6, 2024 – a full calendar year.

extended his career-best on-base streak to 45 games, dating back to April 6, 2024 – a full calendar year. Today, he went 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored, launching a home run and a double – his 7 th mutli- extra-base-hit game of the season and third in his last three ACC series.

mutli- extra-base-hit game of the season and third in his last three ACC series. He ties Drew Burress with 17 doubles this season, the most among Power 4 players.

with 17 doubles this season, the most among Power 4 players. He has scored at least one run in 87.5% of games this season (28-of-32) with two of those scoreless games coming in the first weekend of the year.

His MLB draft stock continues to rise as he now had 15 hits, 20 RBI and 16 runs over his last eight games and leads the team with 17 multi-hit games this season (32 games played).

In ACC play, Lodise is slashing .418/.970/.481, with 18 extra-base hits (eight doubles, one triple, nine home runs).

is slashing .418/.970/.481, with 18 extra-base hits (eight doubles, one triple, nine home runs). Lodise now leads, or is tied for the lead, in at bats (129), runs (49), hits (51), triples (2), HR (13), RBI (44), slugging (.860) on-base (.500) and assists (72).

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘@KyleLodise SMASHES a hanger for his 13th 💣 of the year! 397 ft / 101 mph / 32 degrees ACCNX – https://t.co/Pl6UxqCWz6#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/QbxAM5Bz6H — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 6, 2025

Freshman Caleb Daniel scored three more runs today, he is third on the team with 36 runs scored this year despite starting in six fewer games than most other GT starters.

scored three more runs today, he is third on the team with 36 runs scored this year despite starting in six fewer games than most other GT starters. He connected for his fourth home run of the year in the 6 th inning, a grand slam to break the game open, 9-1.

inning, a grand slam to break the game open, 9-1. It was his first-career grand slam and the fourth of the year for GT, all by underclassmen ( Alex Hernandez (Freshman – 2), Drew Burress (sophomore – 1) and Daniel ).

(Freshman – 2), (sophomore – 1) and ). Daniel would finish with three hits (3-for-4), three runs scored and a career high five RBI – becoming the fourth Yellow Jacket with a 5+ RBI game this season, along with Lodise (2), Hernandez (2) and Kent Schmidt (1).

𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐁 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐄𝐋!!! The freshman's 4th 💣 of the year gives him 🖐️ RBI on the day! 414 ft / 103 mph / 32 degrees / no. doubt. ACCNX – https://t.co/Pl6UxqCWz6#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc x @calebdd25 pic.twitter.com/DmDSBtnwbc — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 6, 2025

R-Freshman Nathanael Coupet smashes his first-career home run in the 7 th inning, a grand slam to make it an 18-1 game.

smashes his first-career home run in the 7 inning, a grand slam to make it an 18-1 game. He becomes the second Yellow Jacket this season to record a grand slam for his first-collegiate home run, joining Hernandez , who did so earlier this season against Marshall.

, who did so earlier this season against Marshall. Coupet finishes this week with two hits in two pinch-hit at bats, going 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBI.

𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐓!! 𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 The 🍩 bat got ALL of it for his FIRST career home run! 408 ft/ 105 mph / 26 degrees ACCNX – https://t.co/Pl6UxqCWz6#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc x @nathanaelcoupet pic.twitter.com/MsrcdSvJBk — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 6, 2025

Sophomore Vahn Lackey continued his excellent series, going 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base.

continued his excellent series, going 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base. He finishes the series tied for the team lead in extra-base hits (3) – tied with Lodise and Burress .

and . Lackey recorded multiple hits in all three games this series, for his 14 th multi-hit game of the season after only doing so three times as a freshman, last season.

recorded multiple hits in all three games this series, for his 14 multi-hit game of the season after only doing so three times as a freshman, last season. This is the second time he has posted a mutli-hit game streak after doing so six games in a row earlier this year (Feb. 26-March 7).

Senior John Giesler set a season high with three runs scored after going 3-for-4 at the dish. It was his second three-hit game of the season (also vs. No. 3 Clemson).

set a season high with three runs scored after going 3-for-4 at the dish. It was his second three-hit game of the season (also vs. No. 3 Clemson). The Marietta native has put together back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time this season and first time since the final ACC series of last season, at Florida State.

Junior Parker Brosius came around to score twice. His 7th mutli-run game of the season and fourth in his last six games.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior Caden Spivey made his first Sunday start of the season, pitching a career-long 5.0 innings and allowing only one run on six hits while getting one strikeout and walking one.

made his first Sunday start of the season, pitching a career-long 5.0 innings and allowing only one run on six hits while getting one strikeout and walking one. He was very efficient, pitching his 5.0 innings on only 58 pitches, exiting the game with the Jackets up, 9-1, earning his second win of the season in eight appearances (three starts).

Spivey allowed an earned run for the first time in his last five appearances, posting a 0.73 ERA over that stretch (since March 9).

allowed an earned run for the first time in his last five appearances, posting a 0.73 ERA over that stretch (since March 9). He leads all Tech pitchers with more than one inning pitched with a 0.73 ERA in ACC play.

Freshman Connor Chicoli delivered his third straight scoreless inning out of the bullpen, pitching a 1-2-3 bottom of the 6 th and claiming his ninth strikeout of the season.

delivered his third straight scoreless inning out of the bullpen, pitching a 1-2-3 bottom of the 6 and claiming his ninth strikeout of the season. He owns a 3.00 ERA over three bullpen appearances in ACC play.

Junior Brett Barfield got the final three outs in the seventh, putting away all three batters he faced, adding in a strikeout.

got the final three outs in the seventh, putting away all three batters he faced, adding in a strikeout. He boasts a 1.93 ERA out of the bullpen in ACC play while leading the team in appearances out of the pen in league play (tied with Mason Patel).

UP NEXT­­

The No. 22 Jackets return to Atlanta for a marquee matchup against long-time rival No. 14 Auburn (22-10, 6-6 SEC). First pitch is set for 6:02 p.m. from Mac Nease Baseball Park and will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are going fast at ramblinwreck.com/tickets

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.