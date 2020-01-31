No. 22 Jackets Welcomes No. 7 Texas Saturday

THE FLATS – No. 22 Georgia Tech women’s tennis continues this homestand and welcomes its second top-10 opponent this week, playing host to No. 7 Texas on Saturday. First serve at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex is slated for 1 p.m.

THE SCENE: The Yellow Jackets (8-1) dropped their first match of the season to open the week, falling 4-1 against in-state rival, No. 3 Georgia. Tech dropped a hard-fought doubles point that came down to a close battle on court one. In singles action, the Lady Bulldogs collected three wins to secure the match win. Victoria Flores put the Jackets on the scoreboard, upending No. 46 Marta Gonzalez on court three in straight-sets to pocket her second-straight straight-set win over a ranked opponent.

With its strong weekend in ITA Kick-Off Weekend action last weekend, Georgia Tech broke into the latest ITA national rankings released Wednesday morning, coming in at No. 22.

No. 7 Texas (3-0) is playing just its fourth dual match on the young season. After picking up a pair of 4-0 wins in ITA Kick-Off Weekend action against Iowa and LSU, the Longhorns met No. 8 NC State in a neutral match at Tech on Friday morning. Texas won a tight battle against the Wolfpack, 4-3.

The Yellow Jackets and Longhorns have met three times in program history, but not since 2008. Texas leads the series, 2-1. All three matches have taken place on neutral ground with two coming in NCAA Tournament action and the 2006 meeting occurring in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. Tech’s lone win over Texas was in the NCAA Championships in 2008 by a 4-2 decision.

PARKING: Parking for fans attending Saturday’s match will be available on Fowler Street and McCamish Parking lot.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Live Stats: Click Here

Live Video: Click Here

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 4 Anna Turati – Texas

No. 43 Lexi Ryngler – Texas

No. 53 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 73 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

No. 98 Ferdanda Labrana – Texas

Doubles

No. 51 Victoria Flores/Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

