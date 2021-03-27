No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season

The resounding victory gives the Jackets (12-3, 12-3 ACC) their 10 th sweep of 12 wins this season and 30 th win in their last 34 matches dating back to 2019. Georgia Tech currently sits in second place in the ACC with 12 conference wins. Pending results for other conference frontrunners Notre Dame (12-3, 11-3 ACC) and Louisville (11-2, 9-2) on Sunday will determine the ACC standings heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Should the Cardinals lose Sunday, the Yellow Jackets will at least tie with Notre Dame for the conference lead. Should the Fighting Irish and Cardinals lose, Tech would stand alone atop the ACC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – No. 22 Georgia Tech volleyball picked up its 10 th sweep of the season with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-22) win over NC State (8-8, 8-8 ACC) on Saturday in a neutral site match at Louisville’s L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. With tight sets throughout, the Yellow Jackets took command late in each set and punctuated the match with a 12-3 run to clinch set three and the sweep.

How it Happened

Set one had no more than a three-point separation until an NC State attacking error capped a three-point run to put Georgia Tech up, 21-17. After trading a pair of blows, the Jackets took two of the next three points on a kill by junior outside hitter Mikaila Dowd and another Wolfpack attack error to claim the set, 25-20.

The second set was much of the same as the two squads saw themselves knotted up at eight different scores. With Tech trailing 10-9, a five-point run aided by Wolfpack errors made the difference as the Yellow Jackets never allowed NC State closer than three points to roll on to the 25-21 set win.

After the Wolfpack seemed to be in position to take a set back riding a six-point run up to a 16-9 lead, Georgia Tech’s comeback run was the highlight of set three. Trailing 19-13, the Jackets swarmed to go on a 12-3 run, concluded emphatically with a kill by junior outside hitter Mariana Brambilla for the 25-22 set win and match sweep.

Game Notes

Georgia Tech’s biggest advantages in the match came in the form of hitting percentage and blocks. The Jackets outhit the Wolfpack .296 to .194. Tech also denied NC State with 13 blocks (second highest mark of the season) compared to the Wolfpack’s three.

NC State also faltered on its own accord, finishing with 29 errors compared to Georgia Tech’s nine.

Sophomore outside hitter Julia Bergmann led the Jacket attack with 12 kills, 10 digs and a pair of block assists for her sixth double double of the year.

led the Jacket attack with 12 kills, 10 digs and a pair of block assists for her sixth double double of the year. Brambilla and junior middle blocker Breland Morrissette led the Tech block party as they combined for 11 total blocks. Brambilla led the squad with six total blocks, also finishing with nine kills and four digs, while Morrissette tallied five total blocks.

Up Next

Georgia Tech returns to action with a pivotal clash against No. 23 Notre Dame (12-3, 11-3 ACC pending results Sunday vs. Virginia) on Thursday. The matchup between ACC title contenders is set to begin at 6 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

