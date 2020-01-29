Open search form
No. 22 Jackets Play Host to No. 3 Georgia Thursday

THE FLATS – No. 22 Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns home to host a pair of top-10 opponents this week, beginning with in-state rival, No. 3 Georgia on Thursday. First serve between the Yellow Jackets and Lady Bulldogs is slated for 4 p.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

THE SCENE: The Yellow Jackets (8-0) come into Thursday’s match after a pair of victories in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend last weekend at South Carolina. Tech swept Wisconsin, 4-0, to open the tournament before defeating host and then-No. 13 South Carolina, 4-1, to claim a berth into the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. Junior Victoria Flores was tabbed the ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Tuesday after going 3-0 over the weekend, including defeating No. 28 Megan Davies in straight-sets. Flores boasts a 12-3 overall singles record this season and a 12-2 doubles mark.

With its strong weekend in Columbia, Georgia Tech broke into the latest ITA national rankings released Wednesday morning, coming in at No. 22.

No. 3 Georgia (2-0) opened its spring slate this past weekend, also in ITA Kick-Off Weekend action. The Lady Bulldogs hosted the two-day tournament and picked up wins over Michigan State (7-0) and Notre Dame (5-2). Four Bulldogs boast double-figure wins this season, including tournament play. Georgia finished last season with a 28-2 overall record and 13-0 in SEC action.

Tech has taken two of the past three meetings against Georgia, including the last meeting in Atlanta in 2017. Last season, Georgia defeated Tech, 4-0, in Athens. Overall, Georgia leads the all-time series against Tech, 24-6.

FOLLOW ALONG:
Live Stats: Click Here
Live Video: Click Here

ITA RANKINGS:
Singles
No. 17 Katarina Jokic – Georgia
No. 19 Lea Ma – Georgia
No. 38 Vivian Wolff – Georgia
No. 46 Marta Gonzalez – Georgia
No. 53 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech
No. 56 Meg Kowalski – Georgia
No. 73 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech
No. 83 Morgan Coppoc – Georgia

Doubles
No. 7 Eleni Christofi/Vivian Wolff – Georgia
No. 26 Katarina Jokic/Vivian Wolff – Georgia
No. 41 Lea Ma/Vivian Wolff – Georgia
No. 44 Morgan Coppoc/Meg Kowalski – Georgia
No. 51 Victoria Flores/Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech
No. 60 Marta Gonzalez/Morgan Coppoc – Georgia

