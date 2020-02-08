No. 22 Jackets Fall to No. 1 Stanford in #ITAIndoors

CHICAGO, Ill. – Kenya Jones collected her second-straight top-10 victory on Saturday, but No. 22 Georgia Tech fell to top-seeded Stanford, 4-1, in quarterfinal action of ITA National Team Indoor Championships. The loss moved Tech to 9-3 overall on the season.

DOUBLES ACTION: Stanford escaped with a close doubles point as Tech drew the final two matches down to tiebreaks after the Cardinal took the edge in doubles play with a 6-3 win on court two. On court three, Gia Cohen and Nami Otsuka fell behind 4-0, but fought back to knot the match at 5-all against No. 49 Sara Choy/Emma Higuchi. The Jackets took a 6-5 lead, but Stanford forced a tiebreak at 6-6. The Cardinal took the lead at 3-2 and kept the advantage to close out the match with a 7-4 tiebreak victory to clinch the doubles point.

Court one’s battle between No. 37 Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores and No. 25 Emily Arbuthnott and Angelica Blake went unfinished after Stanford clinched the point on three.

SINGLES ACTION: The Cardinal took a 3-0 match lead, claiming straight-set wins on courts five and six to open singles play. Choy topped Rosie Garcia Gross on court five, 6-2, 6-4, before Higuchi defeated Nadia Gizdova, 6-3, 6-2, on court six.

At the top seed, Jones put Georgia Tech on the scoreboard, upsetting her second top-10 opponent of the tournament, defeating No. 6 Michaela Gordon. After Jones dropped the first set, 6-0, Jones regrouped in the second set, racing out with a 4-0 advantage. The senior Yellow Jacket won the set, 6-1, to force a deciding third set where she began with a 3-1 lead. Jones pulled away with a 5-1 advantage and held match point, but Gordon made it 5-2. Jones pocketed the set, 6-2, to pull the Jackets within 3-1.

Stanford clinched the match at court two where Arbuthnott defeated Flores, 7-5, 6-3, for the 4-1 win.

UP NEXT: Georgia Tech moved into the consolation bracket and will play Florida State on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1-No. 37 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) vs. No. 25 Emily Arbuthnott/Angelica Blake (STAN) 6-6 (4-5), DNF

2-Michaela Gordon/Janice Shin (STAN) def. Monika Dedaj/Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 6-3

3-No. 49 Sara Choy/Emma Higuchi (STAN) def. Gia Cohen/Nami Otsuka (GT) 7-6 (7-4)

Order of finish: 2,3



Singles

1-No. 60 Kenya Jones (GT) def. No. 6 Michaela Gordon (STAN) 0-6, 6-1, 6-2

2-Emily Arbuthnott (STAN) def. No. 49 Victoria Flores (GT) 7-5, 6-3

3-No. 93 Gia Cohen (GT) vs. No. 77 Angelica Blake (STAN) 5-7, 6-3, 0-2, DNF

4-Nami Otsuka (GT) vs. No. 123 Janice Shin (STAN) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0, DNF

5-Sara Choy (STAN) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 6-2, 6-4

6-Emma Higuchi (STAN) def. Nadia Gizdova (GT) 6-3, 6-2

Order of finish: 5,6,1,2

