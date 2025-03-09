No. 22 Jackets Drop Decision to No. 5 UNC, 4-0

THE FLATS – Facing its second top-10 opponent in as many matches, No. 22 Georgia Tech dropped a hard-fought decision to No. 5 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon, 4-0. The loss moved Tech to 7-7 overall and 2-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

DOUBLES

North Carolina squeaked out the doubles point with a pair of wins to take the early match lead. The Tar Heels took court three, 6-2, to gain the edge and then clinched the point from court one. Scarlett Nicholson and Kylie Bilchev were on serve with No. 17 Reese Brantmeier and Alanis Hamilton on one, 3-3, but the Tar Heels went up a break to 4-3 and pushed their advantage out to 5-3. UNC took the match, 6-4, to seal the doubles point.

Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach collected Tech’s only doubles win of the afternoon on court two, pocketing an impressive win over No. 4 Susanna Maltby and Carson Tanguilig. The Jackets broke to take a 4-2 lead, but moved quickly back on serve at 4-all. Holding a 5-3 lead, Tech had a chance to serve out the match, but the Tar Heels won at deuce, setting up a 5-4 tally. Cruz and Roach raced out to 40-0 love and took the match, 6-4.

SINGLES

North Carolina won the first three singles matches in straight-sets to secure the road victory. The Tar Heels took a 2-0 lead when Evans topped Taly Licht on court five, 6-4, 6-2, before cushioning their lead from court three when Hamilton defeated Kate Sharabura. Hamilton took the first set, 6-3, but Sharabura gained a 5-4 lead in the second set. The opponents went to a tiebreak at 6-6 with Sharabura jumping out with a 3-0 lead. But Hamilton rallied back to 3-all and the conference foes worked to a 5-5 standstill. Hamilton won the next two points to take the win, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

North Carolina secured the match win on court four when Carson Tanguilig edged Roach, 6-4, 6-3. Play was suspended when the match was clinched as Tech continued to battle on courts one, two and six. Olivia Carneiro led Claire Hill on six, 6-3, 1-6, 2-0 and Nicholson was battling No. 9 Brantmeier after dropping a first-set heartbreak, 7-6 (6). On court two, Cruz rebounded from dropping the first set to Thea Rabman to force a deciding third set.

Georgia Tech steps away from ACC play to welcome Old Dominion on Monday, March 17. First serve is slated for 10 a.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. No. 17 Reese Brantmeier/Alanis Hamilton (UNC) def. Scarlett Nicholson/Kylie Bilchev (GT) 6-4*

2. Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) def. No. 4 Susanna Maltby/Carson Tanguilig (UNC) 6-4

3. No. 24 Tatum Evans/Thea Rabman (UNC) def. Taly Licht/Meera Jesudason (GT) 6-2

Order of finish: 3,1*,2

Singles

1. No. 94 Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. No. 9 Reese Brantmeier (UNC) 6-7 (6-8), 2-3, DNF

2. No. 113 Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. No. 12 Thea Rabman (UNC) 2-6, 6-2, 1-1, DNF

3. Alanis Hamilton (UNC) def. Kate Sharabura (GT) 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)

4. No. 32 Carson Tanguilig (UNC) def. Given Roach (GT) 6-4, 6-3*

5. No. 39 Tatum Evans (UNC) def. Taly Licht (GT) 6-4, 6-2

6. Olivia Carneiro (GT) vs. Claire Hill (UNC) 6-3, 1-6, 2-0, DNF

Order of finish: 4,3,4*

