No. 21 Tech Drops Friday Match to No. 6 Wisconsin

THE FLATS – No. 21 Georgia Tech volleyball (5-3, 0-0 ACC) fell in O’Keefe for the first time this season after a 3-0 finish against No. 6 Wisconsin (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday evening.

Despite marking their highest attack percentage of the match (.462) and recording their most kills of the match (14), Tech dropped set. The first set saw the Jackets trail early as the Badgers were able to make the match 7-3 off a three-point run. A three-point run for Tech brought the set within reach and kept Wisconsin close and even went on to tie the match, 19-19, before eventually taking the lead, 21-20. Despite the comeback, Wisconsin pieced together three kills and was aided by one Tech error to take set one, 25-22. Of Tech’s six players to record kills in set one, five Jackets had a multi-kill set with Lopuyo, Mendes, and Mambu all recording three kills apiece.

In set two, the Jackets struggled with offensive errors, recording six attack errors while trying to fend off the Badgers’ .520 attack percentage. Set two began with Wisconsin piecing together a three-point run, quickly followed by a four-point run, to force Tech to trail by five early. The Jackets were able to bring the set within-two points (12-10) but were unable to complete the set two comeback. Mimi once again marked three kills alongside senior DeAndra Pierce who had a 1.000 set two attack percentage. Mendes and Groom were just behind them with two apiece. Sofia Velez led tech defensively with four digs while Soares and Groom had two each, and Pierce and Mambu had one each.

Set three saw both teams sport their lowest attack percentage of the match. Similar to set two, the Jackets found themselves trailing 10-5, but Tech was quick to get back within two-points of tying the match. The third set stayed close until a four-point run for Wisconsin, three of which were Tech errors, made set the 21-14. Although the Jackets continued to battle to comeback in set three, the Badgers were able to finish the match 25-19. Groom capped her solid performance with four final kills on eight swings. Lopuyo also tallied three kills in the final set. Soares and Toth shared the work in set three as they both recorded five assists, with Toth sporting a .500 assist percentage.

The Yellow Jackets remain on The Flats to host Georgia in McCamish Pavilion on Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., presented by Delta.

