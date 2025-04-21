No. 21 GT Travels to No. 11 Auburn

#21 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS at #11 AUBURN TIGERS
APRIL 22, 2025 • 8 PM
Auburn, Ala. (Plainsman Park)
Probable Starting Pitchers
GT – RHP Jaylen Paden (4-0 / 1.77 ERA) at AU – RHP Christian Chatterton (2-1 / 5.13 ERA)
Tuesday – 8 PM ET
TV: SEC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Tom Hart
Analyst: Gregg Olson
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Wiley Ballard
SERIES STATS
Overall: AU leads 129-113-5
Away: AU leads, 67-44-2
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes
TOP STORYLINES
- Georgia Tech baseball (29-11, 14-7 ACC) has been ranked as high as No. 21 in Perfect Game‘s Top-25 Poll – marking the fifth straight week that Tech has been in the Top 25.
- Tech is off to its best start to a season in 14 years (since 2011).
- The Jackets are 10-4 in away games this year, after starting 10-1, the best start in program history, dating back to 1895.
- Tech owns one of the most potent offenses in the Power 4, leading the nations top four conferences in doubles (110) and among the Top 5 in batting average (2nd – .327), hits (2nd – 444), runs/game (3rd – 9.3), slugging percentage (4th – .552) and one-base percentage (4th – .430).
- Georgia Tech is averaging 2.75 doubles per game this season, the most in the nation – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.
- Tech pitching has struck out 9.9 per-nine-innings this season, the program record for a full season is 10.00 set back in 1998.
- Tech is Top 10 across Division I in the following statistical categories: Doubles (1st – 110), Avg. (6th – .327), hits (9th – 444), SAC flies (1st – 33) and slugging % (9th – .552).
- Four Yellow Jackets were named Midseason All-Americans: Drew Burress (1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Mason Patel (1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Kyle Lodise (2nd Team / Perfect Game) and Alex Hernandez (Freshman All-American / Perfect Game).
- Burress leads the Power 4 and is fourth overall with 19 doubles this year, two shy of getting into the Top 20 for doubles in a season over program history.
- Tech is the only program in the nation to have three players with 15 or more doubles: Burress (Power 4 leader – 19), Lodise (17) and Carson Kerce (15) and one of only three programs to have more than one (also Murray State and Richmond – each with two).
- Lodise and Burress lead the ACC with 32 extra-base hits each, as one of the most potent 1-2 hitters in the country. The next closest player in the conference sits at 27 XBH.
- Earlier this month, Burress passed college baseball hall of famer Mark Teixeira, among others, on the GT all-time home run leaderboard. He is currently 17th, tied with Anthony Maisano (1989-90). He is five home runs shy of the Top 10 and 20 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57).
- Lodise leads the ACC with a .816 slugging % this season (9th in Division I)
- Burress leads Division I in career slugging % (.773) by a margin of .040. He is 10th among all of NCAA college baseball, including DII and DIII.
- Senior RHP Jaylen Paden will be making his first start in White & Gold after leading the Tech bullpen with a 1.77 ERA over eight appearances. He started 21 games at Georgia Southern before joining the Yellow Jackets this season.
Full Steam Ahead
