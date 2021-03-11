No. 20 Tech Welcomes Boston College, North Carolina for ACC Pod

THE FLATS –No. 20 Georgia Tech volleyball (8-2, 8-2 ACC) will return home this weekend, hosting Boston College (1-8, 0-8 ACC) and North Carolina (8-4, 7-3 ACC) to further the spring slate. The Yellow Jackets and Eagles will square off at 6 p.m. on Friday before the Jackets and Tar Heels are pitted against each other at 1 p.m. on Sunday to wrap up the pod. Boston College will also face North Carolina in a neutral match at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Friday, March 12 | No. 20 Georgia Tech vs. Boston College | 6 p.m. | ACC Network Extra | Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, March 13 | Boston College vs. North Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | Live Stats

Sunday, March 14 | No. 20 Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina | 1 p.m. | ACC Network Extra | Watch | Live Stats

Georgia Tech volleyball is running a canned food drive through both of the Jackets’ weekend matches on Friday and Sunday. Fans interested in participating, regardless of the ability to attend the match, can drop canned food items outside O’Keefe Gymansium for the duration of each match.

The 20 th -ranked Jackets wrapped up their fall slate with a 7-1 overall and conference record to lead the ACC. Following last weekend’s split in Pittsburgh, Tech sits second in the league at 8-2.

-ranked Jackets wrapped up their fall slate with a 7-1 overall and conference record to lead the ACC. Following last weekend’s split in Pittsburgh, Tech sits second in the league at 8-2. Georgia Tech won eight straight matches this season, including a stretch of five-straight sweeps over Florida State (twice), Wake Forest (twice) and Clemson. The Yellow Jackets also swept their first opponent of the spring season, Virginia.

Dating back to 2019, Tech has won 26 of its last 29 matches.

As a team, Georgia Tech currently leads the ACC and is ranked sixth in the nation in hitting percentage (0.310).

The Jackets are also second in the ACC in kills per set (14.26) and third in the league in assists per set (12.94).

Junior outside hitter Mariana Brambilla sits atop the ACC and is 21st in the NCAA in both kills per set (4.54) and points per set (5.11).

sits atop the ACC and is 21st in the NCAA in both kills per set (4.54) and points per set (5.11). Sophomore outside hitter Julia Bergmann currently leads the ACC in aces per set averaging 0.54 per game.

currently leads the ACC in aces per set averaging 0.54 per game. Junior setter and reigning ACC Setter of the Year Matti McKissock is also among the nation’s best at her position, posting 10.76 assists per set to place third in the conference and 32nd in the country.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech currently leads the all-time series over Boston College, 22-5. The Yellow Jackets hold the longest win streak of the series, winning 18 straight from 2006-16. Tech’s most recent win came in a sweep in 2017. The Jackets are 15-2 at home and 7-3 on the road against the Eagles.

The Yellow Jackets trail North Carolina 28-38 in the all-time series. Georgia Tech has taken the last two matches, winning a five setter at home in 2018 and another on the road in 2019. The Jackets hold a 17-14 lead at home, but trail 9-21 on the road and 2-3 in neutral matches.

Due to Covid-19 safety protocols, season and single-game tickets will not be sold for the 2021 spring slate. O’Keefe Gymnasium will operate at a reduced capacity, and face coverings will be required for everyone in attendance.

Select POINT TECH! Club donors, starting with the ace and attack levels, will have the opportunity to request complimentary season tickets for spring season. The rest of the fans in attendance will consist of students and player guests. Seating in O’Keefe Gymnasium will remain general admission. Seats will be available in clusters of two to allow for social distancing, and will be denoted by temporary chairback seating throughout the gym.

