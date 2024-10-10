No. 20 Tech Hosts VT and UVA this Weekend

THE FLATS – No. 20 Georgia Tech volleyball (9-4, 1-3 ACC) are hoping to defend home court this weekend, hosting both Virginia Tech (6-8, 0-4 ACC) and Virginia (13-2, 3-1 ACC) from inside O’Keefe Gymnasium. The Yellow Jackets will be leaning on their balanced offensive attack for success this weekend as the only Power 4 team with three hitters averaging over three kills-per-set: Tamara Otene, Larissa Mendes and Bianca Bertolino.

Weekend Schedule

Friday, Oct. 11 | No. 20 Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch | Live Stats

Sunday, Oct. 13 | No. 20 Georgia Tech vs. Virginia | 1 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch | Live Stats

Storylines

• The Jackets set a season high with 80 digs in the victory over Notre Dame with three different players recording double-doubles: Larissa Mendes (16 K, 11 D), Bianca Bertolino (16 K, 17 D) and Luanna Emiliano (42 A, 14D).

• Senior Bianca Bertolino is 20th in the nation and 9th among P4 players with .55 aces/set this year. She has cracked the GT Top 10 for career aces (8th -142) and is on pace to set a modern scoring era record for aces/set for a career.

• Sophomore right side Larissa Mendes is coming off a weekend in which she delivered her second-career double-double along with a career-high three aces in Tech’s 3-2 victory at Notre Dame.

• Setter Luanna Emiliano is one of the most experienced setters in college, with 3,976 career assists – 12th most among active DI players – and 1,219 career digs, the 6th most among active Division I setters.

• The Yellow Jackets are the only Power 4 program to have three players averaging over 3.00 kills/set: Tamara Otene (3.43), Larissa Mendes (3.17) and Bianca Bertolino (3.13). UTRGV is the only other program across Division I to have such a balanced offense.

• Tech’s floor defense is one of the best in the conference, averaging 1.95 digs/set more than its opponents so far this season. Only Pitt (3.47) and North Carolina (2.73) have a larger dig discrepancy among ACC teams.

• Bianca Bertolino is 14 kills away from reaching 1,000 over her career. She would become the 7th Jacket to do so and just the 6th to achieve both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.

