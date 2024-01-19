No. 20 Jackets Visit UCF Saturday

THE FLATS – Coming off the Michigan Invitational last weekend, No. 20 Georgia Tech women’s tennis officially gets the dual spring season started on Saturday, traveling to UCF. First serve is slated for 11 a.m. at the USTA National Campus between the Yellow Jackets and Knights.

No. 20 GEORGIA TECH (0-0) at UCF (0-0)

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 | 11:00 a.m. ET | Orlando, Fla. | USTA National Campus

Holding steady at No. 20 in the latest ITA rankings released on Wednesday, Georgia Tech opened the spring season with its final tournament tune-up last weekend at the Michigan Invitational. The Yellow Jackets faced tough competition with a four-team field all ranked in the top 20. Tech walked away with a plethora of wins, capping the weather-inflicted tournament with five doubles wins on Sunday.

UCF opened its spring season at the Miami Spring Invite, collecting 12 wins between singles and doubles action. The Knights took on No. 17 Vanderbilt, TCU and No. 21 Miami in the three-day tournament. UCF finished last season with an 11-12 overall record, capped by a NCAA Tournament first round appearance against Georgia Tech in Gainesville.

No strangers to each other, Georgia Tech and UCF met twice last season, once in regular season action and in postseason play. The Yellow Jackets swept both meetings, capturing a 4-3 win in Atlanta, before topping the Knights in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 4-1. With both wins, Georgia Tech owns a 5-1 advantage in the all-time series against UCF.

