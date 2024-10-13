No. 20 Jackets Sweep Past Virginia

THE FLATS – No. 20 Georgia Tech volleyball (11-4, 3-3 ACC) completed a perfect weekend in O’Keefe Gymnasium by sweeping Virginia (14-3, 4-2 ACC) in front of another sold-out crowd: 25-20, 25-16, 25-21. Senior Bianca Bertolino recorded her 1,000 th career kill in the second set as the Yellow Jackets secured their second sweep of the weekend.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – UVA 20)

The Yellow Jackets controlled play for the opening set, jumping out to a 7-3 lead and never letting go. Mendes was instrumental in the fast start, going off for four kills and an ace in the opening 10 points played. The Cavaliers fought back within one point (10-9) only for Tech to reestablish its cushion with a 5-0 scoring run. Virginia tried for another comeback (21-19) but the Jackets showed they were equal to the task as Otene iced the set with her fourth kill. Otene had a strong opening set, finishing with four kills and four digs. Four Jackets registered multiple kills, headlined by five from Mendes, thanks to some nice distribution from Emiliano and Ashlyn Goolsby.

Set 2 (GT 25- UVA 16)

The Jackets brought the momentum with them into the second set, showing off an efficient offensive attack and making high quality serves to keep Virginia off balanced. Tech scored the first three points before going on 4-0 run to establish an 8-2 advantage right out of the gates. Virginia wouldn’t be able to cut the lead to any less than three for the remainder of the set as GT enjoyed one of its most complete sets of ACC play. Bertolino (4), Mendes (4), Leia Harper (2) and DeAndra Pierce (2) all made multiple kills and Velez made six digs as the Jackets out-hit Virginia .300 to .111.

Set 3 (GT 25 – UVA 21)

The Wahoos refused to go quietly, leading to a slugfest of a third set. Both teams showed off some incredible floor defense, combining for 59 digs in the third set alone – more than the first two sets combined (46). Both sides did a good job of keeping scoring runs to a minimum throughout much of the set, leading to a 19-19 score, the 13th tie of the set. Tech showed off its conditioning, playing error free volleyball from that point on, despite the physical style of play, and won six of the final eight points to send the home crowd home happy. Five different Jackets made 5+ digs in the set: Bertolino (8), Emiliano (7), Otene (7), Velez (5) and Mendes (5) as ­­­Tech finished with 34 digs as a team. Offensively, the Jackets relied on their three-headed monster of Mendes (6 kills), Bertolino (4 kills) and Otene (3 kills) with Otene delivering the final blow.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets have a quick turnaround, hosting Clemson (8-9, 0-6) on Wednesday night inside O’Keefe Gymnasium. First serve is set for 7 p.m. and the match will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

