No. 19 Tech Travels for First ACC Road Trip

THE FLATS – No. 19 Georgia Tech volleyball (8-3, 0-2 ACC) looks to bounce back this weekend with its first road trip of the Atlantic Coast Conference season. The Yellow Jackets will take on Notre Dame (8-3, 1-1 ACC) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. before another ranked conference match against No. 4 Louisville (10-2, 2-0 ACC) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

Tech is 2-0 in true road matches this season and 3-0 playing away from Atlanta. GT defeated No. 14 BYU in Provo, 3-2, and arch-rival Georgia in Athens, 3-1, earlier this year as well as sweeping Lipscomb in Provo as a part of the BYU Nike Invitational.

Weekend Schedule

Friday, Oct. 4| No. 19 Georgia Tech at Notre Dame | 6:30 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch | Live Stats

Sunday, Oct. 6 | No. 19 Georgia Tech at No. 4 Louisville| 1:30 p.m. | ACC Network| Watch | Live Stats

Storylines

• Tech was ranked No. 19 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll.

• The poll marks the 76th consecutive week that GT has been in the Top 25, dating back to the 2020 fall preseason and the 53rd straight poll in the Top 20 dating back to 2021.

• The Jackets are coming off a difficult opening weekend of conference play, suffering 3-0 losses to both No. 23 SMU and No. 1 Pitt. It was the first time Tech hadn’t won a set in a weekend of ACC matches since 2018.

• Senior Tamara Otene was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week after Week 2, delivering 41 kills (5.13/set) at the BYU Nike Invitational. She is the P4 player to average 3.6 kills/set & 3.00 digs/set.

• Senior Bianca Bertolino is 10th in the nation with .62 aces/set this year. She has cracked the GT Top 10 for career aces (8th -140)

• Tech is hitting .274 as a team this season, the 21st highest in Division I. The Jackets hit .302 in non-conference action, the highest non-conference hitting percentage in the Collier era (since 2014) while holding opponents to just .154 – the second lowest in the Collier era.

• Sophomore right side Larissa Mendes is off to yet another hot start. She set a new career high with 23 kills in Tech’s four-set victory over New Mexico State, the most kills by a Georgia Tech underclassman since three-time All-American and Olympic medalist, Julia Bergmann.

• Mendes’ .336 hitting percentage this season is the 6th highest among Power 4 pin-hitters (OH and RS).

• Setter Luanna Emiliano is one of the most experienced setters in college, with 3,915 career assists – 12th most among active DI players – and 1,201 career digs, the 5th most among active Division I setters.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

