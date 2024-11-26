No. 19 Tech Set for Final Home Match Before Weekend Trip to Pittsburgh

THE FLATS – No. 15 Georgia Tech volleyball (20-7, 12-6 ACC) returns to O’Keefe Gymnasium for the final time in the 2024 regular season to host No. 6 Stanford (23-4, 15-3) Wednesday at 3 p.m. The Yellow Jackets are set to cap the regular season schedule with a trip to Pittsburgh (27-1, 17-1 ACC) to play the No. 1 Panthers on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Week Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 27 | No. 15 Georgia Tech vs. No. 7 Stanford | 3:00 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, Nov. 30 | No. 15 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Pitt | 1 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch | Live Stats

Storylines

This is head coach Michelle Collier’s 11th season on The Flats, tying AVCA Hall of Famer Shelton Collier for the longest tenured coach in program history. At GT, she has 217 wins (2nd most behind Shelton Collier), 123 ACC victories (program record) seven NCAA Tournament match victories (program record) & is the first coach to have led the Jackets to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Tech remains in the top-25 polls for the 84 th consecutive week and within the top-20 rankings for the 61 st consecutive week after receiving a 19 th place ranking in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll.

consecutive week and within the top-20 rankings for the 61 consecutive week after receiving a 19 place ranking in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll. Bianca Bertolino continues to write Tech history during her senior campaign after being selected in the fifth round of the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation by the Atlanta Vibe on Monday afternoon.

Bertolino joins an extensive list of Jackets who worked their way into professional volleyball following their time at Tech, but is the first to get drafted.

Tamara Otene nears the 1,000 kill mark as a Yellow Jacket with 947 kills after hitting the 1,000 career kill mark with 11 kills last season against Boston College (Oct. 27, 2023).

Otene (365) and Bertolino (344) inch closer to having a 400-kill season which would mark the ninth consecutive season, excluding the 2020 COVID season, that at least one Yellow Jacket has recorded 400+ kills.

Setter Luanna Emiliano remains one of the most experienced setters in college, with 4,460 career assists-– 12th most among active DI players – and 1,371 career digs, the 6th most among active Division I setters.

Emiliano helps Tech sit fourth in the ACC for assists, averaging 12.61 avg/set as well as earns herself a fifth-place conference ranking for assists (891).

Logan Wiley continues to strengthen Tech’s offense since earning a starting spot against Clemson earlier this season. Wiley is one of the top freshmen in the ACC with 65 kills in only 33 sets played, with a .357 attack percentage.

In conference play, Wiley sits fourth in the ACC for hitting percentage (.366) while leading the Jackets in attack percentage (.344).

As a team, the Yellow Jackets are ranked 42 nd for win-loss percentage (.741) and 48 th for assists per set (12.61).

for win-loss percentage (.741) and 48 for assists per set (12.61). Nationally, Bertolino sits in the top-25 for both aces per set (18 th ) and total service aces (25 th ). Bertolino has 51 service aces on 100 total serves, averaging 0.51 service aces per set.

) and total service aces (25 ). Bertolino has 51 service aces on 100 total serves, averaging 0.51 service aces per set. Georgia Tech volleyball creeps up on its 900th program victory as it currently sits with 893 wins with two games remaining in the regular season.

