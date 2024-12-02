Tech Bumps to 18 in the Latest AVCA Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (11-4, 3-3 ACC) has been ranked No. 18 in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll, the organization announced on Monday. The Yellow Jackets move up in the rankings following a pair of top 10 matches last week against No. 6 Stanford and No. 1 Pitt.

This poll marks the 85th consecutive Top 25 ranking for Georgia Tech dating back to the 2020 fall preseason poll and the 62nd consecutive poll in the Top-20, both program records. The Yellow Jackets are one of only 15 programs to have been ranked in the Top-20 for the entirety of the season.

The Yellow Jackets capped their 2024 regular season with one final, sold out match in O’Keefe Gymnasium against the Cardinal before a final trip up north to play the Panthers. Against No. 6 Stanford, Tamara Otene’s .316 hitting percentage and 1.000 reception percentage earned the senior her 11th double-double of the season (26 kills, 10 digs). The 26 digs for the outside hitter also helped push her to surpass 1,000 kills in White & Gold. Bianca Bertolino notched 15 kills against the Cardinal, bringing her to 22 double-digit kill games this season.

Tech finished the regular season pushing the No. 1 ranked Pittsburgh to a five set-match. Otene once again earned a double-double with a 19 kill, 20 dig performance while Bertolino reached her 16th double-double of the season with 14 kills and 10 digs. Junior Sofia Velez surpassed 400 digs on the season (411) with her 13 digs against the Panthers while junior Anna Boezi recorded a season-high four digs.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will travel to Madison, WI to compete in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Click here to read the full NCAA Tournament selection show release. Tech will play Tennessee in the opening round, Thursday Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. ET from inside the UW Field House on the campus of the University of Wisconsin.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

