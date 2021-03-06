No. 18 Jackets Open Spring Season with Virginia, No. 22 Pitt

THE FLATS –No. 18 Georgia Tech volleyball (7-1, 7-1 ACC) will serve up the spring season with a pair of ACC road matches against Virginia (2-8, 0-8 ACC) and No. 22 Pitt (5-4, 4-4 ACC) in a pod in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Sunday and Monday. The Yellow Jackets will face the Cavaliers at 3 p.m. on Sunday in a neutral site match and conclude the pod in a showdown with No. 22 Pitt at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Sunday, March 7 | 3 p.m. | ACC Network Extra | Watch | Live Stats

Monday, March 8 | 5 p.m. | ACC Network Extra | Watch | Live Stats

The 18 th -ranked Jackets enter the spring season carrying over a 7-1 overall and conference record from the fall to lead the ACC.

-ranked Jackets enter the spring season carrying over a 7-1 overall and conference record from the fall to lead the ACC. Georgia Tech won seven-straight matches to close out the fall slate, including a stretch of five-straight sweeps over Florida State (twice), Wake Forest (twice) and Clemson.

Dating back to 2019, Tech has won 25 of its last 27 matches.

As a team, Georgia Tech currently leads the ACC and is ranked sixth in the nation in hitting percentage (0.326).

The Jackets are also second in the ACC in kills per set (14.28) and third in the league in assists per set (12.90).

Junior outside hitter Mariana Brambilla is currently ranked third in the ACC as well as 24th in the NCAA in points per set (5.02).

Junior setter and reigning ACC Setter of the Year Matti McKissock is also among the nation’s best at her position, posting 10.76 assists per set to place third in the conference and 28th in the country.

Georgia Tech currently leads the all-time series over Virginia 38-22. The Yellow Jackets claimed the last three contests, most recently sweeping the Cavaliers in 2019. Tech holds the longest win streak of the series, winning 11 straight from 2001-05. Georgia Tech is 19-8 at home, 16-15 on the road and 2-0 in neutral site matches against Virginia.

The Yellow Jackets trail No. 22 Pitt 1-9 in the all-time series. The lone win for the Jackets came in a neutral site match in 2007.

Due to Covid-19 safety protocols, season and single-game tickets will not be sold for the 2021 spring slate. O’Keefe Gymnasium will operate at a reduced capacity, and face coverings will be required for everyone in attendance.

Select POINT TECH! Club donors, starting with the ace and attack levels, will have the opportunity to request complimentary season tickets for spring season. The rest of the fans in attendance will consist of students and player guests. Seating in O’Keefe Gymnasium will remain general admission. Seats will be available in clusters of two to allow for social distancing, and will be denoted by temporary chairback seating throughout the gym.

Additional details, including TV broadcast information, will be finalized in the near future.

