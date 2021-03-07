Open search form
No. 18 Georgia Tech Sweeps Virginia in Spring Season Opener

PITTSBURGH –No. 18 Georgia Tech volleyball (8-1, 8-1 ACC) picked up where it left off in the fall with a 3-0 sweep of Virginia (2-10, 0-10) in its first spring contest on Sunday. The ACC-leading Yellow Jackets have won eight straight matches this year and 26 of their last 28 dating back to 2019.

Junior outside hitter Mariana Brambilla led the Jackets through the match, piling up 21 kills and a season-high tying 16 digs. Freshman setter Isabella D’Amico also had a solid match facilitating the offense with a career-high 43 assists.

How it Happened

Virginia jumped ahead early in the first set with a four-point run to lead 7-3. Georgia Tech closed the narrow gap until sophomore outside hitter Julia Bergman sniped an ace knotted things up at 11 all, but the Cavaliers inched back ahead until a kill by sophomore middle blocker Erin Moss tied the match at 15 apiece. The same pattern continued until an attack error gave Tech its first lead of the match at 19-18. Virginia answered by jumping on top 23-21, but Georgia Tech clapped back with a Moss kill to lead 24-23. With both sides trading blows, the match was knotted at 25 all and 27 all before a Brambilla kill and Bergman ace propelled the Jackets to a 29-27 set one win.

The Yellow Jackets took care of business in the second set, speeding ahead 9-3 early thanks in large-part to a five-point run. Georgia Tech kept its distance moving up to an 18-7 lead with another five-point run capped by junior middle blocker Kayla Kaiser’s kill. The Cavaliers were unable to close the gap as a Moss kill clinched the second set for the Jackets, 25-12.

After swapping a few points starting off, Georgia Tech used another five-point run to climb ahead 10-4. The Jackets took four of the next six points thanks to three kills by Brambilla and an attack error to increase the lead to 14-6 before the two sides took even jabs up to an 18-10 Tech lead. With the Jackets ahead 22-11 after a Kaiser kill,  Virginia took seven of the next eight points to make things interesting, but a following kill and ace both by Bergman clinched the 25-18 set win and match sweep for Georgia Tech.

Notes

  • Brambilla’s double double was her seventh in the last nine matches going back to the fall.
  • Bergman picked up her fifth double double this season, tallying 10 kills and 10 digs along with a season-high tying four aces.
  • The win marked the fourth straight by the Yellow Jackets over the Cavaliers.
  • Georgia Tech has now swept six opponents on the year.

Up Next

Georgia Tech will wrap up its first ACC pod of the spring against host No. 22 Pitt at 5 p.m. on Monday. The match will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

