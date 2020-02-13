No. 17 Jackets Prep for Pair of Matches

THE FLATS – No. 17 Georgia Tech women’s tennis is set to play a pair of matches this weekend, welcoming Miami on Friday to open ACC play, before visiting Northwestern on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets and Hurricanes hold first serve at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Friday at 4 p.m. Tech and Northwestern meet on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST

THE SCENE: The Yellow Jackets (9-4) advanced to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship quarterfinals last weekend, edging then-No. 12 Ohio State in the first round before meeting top-ranked Stanford in the quarters. Kenya Jones picked up a pair of top-10 singles wins in the tournament, including defeating No. 6 Michaela Gordon of Stanford in three sets. Jones was tabbed the ACC Player of the Week after going undefeated in the tournament between singles and doubles action.

Miami (2-2) has picked up wins this dual season over UC Santa Barbara and Tennessee State, while falling to then-No. 18 Texas A&M and No. 13 Vanderbilt. The Hurricanes begin a stretch of playing four-straight ACC matchups on Friday at Georgia Tech. Last season, Estela Perez-Somarriba claimed the 2019 NCAA Singles Championship and leads the Hurricanes this season in singles at 3-0. Miami took the meeting last season against the Jackets in Coral Gables, 6-1.

Northwestern (2-3) has collected wins over Penn and Notre Dame this season. The Wildcats are 0-2 at home on the young season, having fallen to Vanderbilt and Princeton. Last season, Tech took a 5-2 victory over Northwestern in Atlanta.

Miami narrowly leads the all-time series against Tech, 13-12, while Northwestern holds a 9-8 edge in the program series.

PARKING: Parking for fans attending Friday’s match will be available on Fowler Street and McCamish Parking lot.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Friday vs. Miami

Live Stats: Click Here

Live Video: Click Here

Sunday at Northwestern

Live Stats: Click Here

Live Video: Click Here

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 3 Estela Perez-Somarriba – Miami

No. 49 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 60 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 63 Julie Byrne – Northwestern

No. 93 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

No. 85 Daevenia Achong – Miami

No. 104 Selma Cadar – Miami

Doubles

No. 37 Victoria Flores/Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 45 Julie Byrne/Christina Hand – Northwestern

No. 53 Daevenia Achong/Selma Cadar – Miami

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com