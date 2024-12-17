No. 17 Jackets Host Rice Wednesday

No. 17 GEORGIA TECH (11-0, 1-0 ACC) vs. RICE (7-4, 0-0 American)

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 | 2 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Andy Demetra, Fallon Stokes)

Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)

Live Stats: Click Here

Tickets: Click Here

Parking: First-come, first-served at the Family Housing Deck (located on 10th Street) and Fowler Street

Georgia Tech women’s basketball opens a five-game homestand on Wednesday, welcoming Rice to McCamish Pavilion for the first game of a double-header with men’s basketball. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a top-25 win to open ACC play last Sunday, defeating No. 14 North Carolina in Chapel Hill. With the win, Tech jumped eight spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, moving to No. 17. Tonie Morgan and Dani Carnegie each dropped 20-plus points against the Tar Heels, leading Tech with 23 and 22 points, respectively. With her performances over the past week, Carnegie picked up ACC Rookie of the Week honors for the second time this season.

Rice comes into Wednesday’s meeting seeking its first road win of the season. The Owls are 0-2 when competing in true road games and split a pair of neutral site games in the Cancun Challenge. Malia Fisher leads Rice offensively, averaging 12.7 points per game. Dominique Ennis follows at 11.0 points per game, while Hailey Adams leads the Owls on the glass, pulling down a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game.

Wednesday’s meeting on the hardwood will be the third between the programs. Georgia Tech has taken both matchups, leading the series, 2-0. The teams met last season in Houston with Georgia Tech taking home a 78-75 victory. Rice led by as many as 17 points in the game last season before the Jackets stormed back. Kayla Blackshear led five Jackets in double-figures, scoring a team-high 21 points.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women's basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women's Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

