No. 17 Jackets Handle Eagles, 71-51

A 9-2 spurt to open the third quarter pushed Tech’s lead out to 45-17 with just over four minutes expired into the half. Tech would hold a comfortable lead the remainder of the game despite the Eagles trying to rally led by 15 points from T’yana Todd in the final 20 minutes. Boston College would not come closer than 15 as the Jackets maintained poise to the final minute.

A solid first half from the Jackets left Tech in control at intermission, 36-15. All eight Yellow Jackets contributed offensively, led by Kara Dunn’s 15-point half as the Jackets shot 43.8 percent from the field. Tech opened a double figure lead off a pair of free throws from Dunn in the first quarter and extended its lead to 20 following a Zoe Smith bucket in the second frame. Chit-Chat Wright closed the half with a jumper to send the Jackets to the locker room leading by 21.

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – No. 17 Georgia Tech handled business in Chestnut Hill, dominating Boston College for a 71-51 road win Sunday afternoon. A trio of Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures, lifting Tech to its 20 th win of the season.

Dunn logged a game-high 23 points for her seventh 20-plus point outing this season. Smith added 16 points to go with her team-high 11 rebounds, while Tonie Morgan finished with 13 points. The Jackets won the battle on the boards, 42-33, and shot 49.1 percent from the field. The Jackets posted a strong performance at the free throw line, converting 13-of-16 attempts guided by a 6-for-6 effort by Dunn and 6-for-8 performance by Smith.

Todd led Boston College with 19 points and was one of two in double-figures. BC shot 30.4 percent from the field and was held to 6-of-7 at the charity stripe.

The win moved Georgia Tech to 20-4 on the year, and 8-4 in ACC play, marking Nell Fortner’s third 20-win campaign on The Flats since 2019-20. Tech defeated its 17th opponent this season by a double-figure advantage on Sunday.

Georgia Tech continues this two-game stretch on the road, traveling to Clemson for a Thursday, Feb. 13 tilt. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

