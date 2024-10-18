No. 17 Jackets Sweep Clemson for Fourth Straight ACC Win

– Luanna Emiliano recorded 33 sets for her 10 th game of the season with 30 or more sets in a match. – The Jackets have made 256 digs over their last four matches (18.28 digs/set).

-Veles has recorded 10 or more digs in 92 of her 96 collegiate matches and has recorded 10 or more digs in the last five matches.

-Freshman Logan Wiley made her first career-start in Tech Gold and white, recording a career-high 11 kills and four digs along with two aces and two blocks.

– Bertolino tallied three aces, giving her 148 over her Yellow Jacket career, advancing her to sixth in program history which she shares with Monique Mead (20019-12).

CLEMSON – No. 17 Georgia Tech volleyball (13-4, 5-3 ACC) extended its win streak to four games after completing its sweep of Clemson (8-11, 0-8 ACC) with a quick three sets on Friday afternoon in Jervey Gym. Bianca Bertilino secured her 8 th double-double of the season, 33 rd of her career, with a team-high 15 kills and 10 digs.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – CLEM 13)

Despite the hosting Tigers scoring the first point in set one, the Yellow Jackets went on an early seven-point run which saw Wiley record one solo block, one assisted block, and two kills. Clemson attempted to claw its way back with a four-point run but Tech’s defense was able to retain its lead. Multiple kills from Bertolino and DeAndra Pierce helped extend Georgia Tech’s lead to nine points before Clemson would go on its final scoring run of the match. Four Clemson errors paired with Bertolino’s first ace of the match and a combined block from Wiley and Liv Mogridge brought set one within reach just before Mogridge’s kill provided Tech with set one.

Set 2 (GT 25- CLEM 17)

Georgia Tech and Clemson traded points to begin set one until the match was tied 3-3. The Tigers would then go on a five-point scoring run to force the Yellow Jackets to trail early in set two. Tech slowly brought the match within one point before Clemson extended its lead back to three. After trailing 14-11, Tech went on a nine point run to take control of set two regardless of a Clemson time out once the Yellow Jackets went up 15-14. A pair of aces and one kill from Bertolino and one kill from Wiley put the Tigers on their heels, while Tamara Otene finished set two with a kill.

Set 3 (GT 25 – CLEM 18)

Leading the match 2-0, the Yellow Jackets used their momentum to start set three with six unanswered points before the Tigers could get on the board. Clemson trailed 10-4 before going on a six-point run, hoping to push the match to a fourth set. Georgia Tech remained poised, going on three separate three-point runs to get distance from Clemson. Back-to-back kills from Bertolino brought set three to set point and finished the match 25-18.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets return to O’Keefe Gymnasium for another ACC weekend of matches. Tech faces NC State on Friday at 7 p.m. before hosting Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Both matches are sold out and will be live streamed on ACC Network Extra.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.