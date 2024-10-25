No. 17 Tech Muscles Past NC State, 3-0

THE FLATS – No. 17 Georgia Tech volleyball (14-4, 6-3 ACC) achieves its ninth sweep of the season as a quick 3-0 win over NC State (10-7, 5-4 ACC) on Friday night gives the Yellow Jackets their fifth consecutive ACC win. Bianca Bertolino earned her ninth double-double of the season with 13 kills and 11 digs while Tamara Otene earned her sixth double-double of the season with 13 kills and 12 digs.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – NC State 23)

Tech took control of the match in quick fashion as they went on a four-point run to establish an early 7-3 lead. The Yellow Jackets retained their lead throughout the first set, until the Wolfpack was able to tie the game 21-21. Back-to-back errors from the visiting Wolfpack allowed the Yellow Jackets to inch closer to match point, but NC State was quick to tie the game back up 23-23. A service error from NC State combined with Bertolino’s seventh kill of the match lifted Tech to their first set win of the night. Otene assisted Bertolino in leading the Yellow Jackets’ offense with six kills, boasting a .455 kill percentage while Mogridge posted a .500 kill percentage.

Set 2 (GT 25 – NC State 14)

Set two saw a dominating performance from Tech as NC State couldn’t shutdown the Yellow Jackets’ offense which included 12 kills, two service aces, and six blocks. Georgia Tech established an 11-point lead before the two teams went point-for-point through to match point. Mogridge stayed consistent through set two, leading the team with four kills (.800 kill percentage), while Bertolino and Wiley were just behind her with three apiece. Emiliano stacked another nine assists on top of the 10 she recorded in set one to help the Yellow Jackets’ offense remain dangerous.

Set 3 (GT 25 – NC State 16)

In what would end up being the final set, both teams went point-for-point until Georgia Tech went on a four-point hot streak to make the match 7-3 similar to set one. Despite the Wolfpack clawing back to tie the game 10-10 and 12-12, a five-point run from the Yellow Jackets would provide the home team with enough distance to comfortably cruise to win the third set. Otene capped her Friday night performance with a final five kills alongside Wiley and Bertolino, who finished with three kills apiece in set three. Velez had a game-high eight digs in set three.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets remain at home in O’Keefe Gymnasium to finish the week hosting Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon at 1 pm The match is sold out and will be live streamed on ACC Network Extra.

