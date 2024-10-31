No. 16 Tech Starts Four-Game Road Stand with Duke and UNC

THE FLATS – No. 16 Georgia Tech volleyball (15-4, 7-3 ACC) kicks off a four-game ACC road stand starting with Duke (8-13, 4-6 ACC) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. before taking on UNC (17-2, 9-1 ACC) Sunday at 12 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets most recently extended their ACC win streak to six games after sweeping the NC State Wolfpack on Friday afternoon and powering through a four-set match Sunday against Wake Forest to advance to 7-3 in conference play.

Week Schedule

Friday, Nov. 1 | No. 16 Georgia Tech vs. Duke | 6:30 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch | Live Stats

Sunday, Nov. 3 | No. 16 Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest | 1 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch | Live Stats

Storylines

This is head coach Michelle Collier’s 11th season on The Flats, tying AVCA Hall of Famer Shelton Collier for the longest tenured coach in program history. At GT, she has 212 wins (2nd most behind Shelton Collier), 118 ACC victories (program record) seven NCAA Tournament match victories (program record) & is the first coach to have led the Jackets to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Senior Bianca Bertolino is 17th in the nation and seventh among P4 players with .53 aces/set this year. She has cracked the GT Top 10 for career aces (6th -152) and is on pace to set a modern scoring era record for aces/set for a career.

Bertolino leads the Yellow Jackets this season in kills (238), kills/set (3.50), and service aces (36).

Tamara Otene continues to contribute towards Georgia Tech’s offensive efforts and sits just behind Bertolino in kills (232) and kills/set (3.41).

Junior libero Sofia Velez has continued to find her place in the Yellow Jackets lineup, marking an impressive 5.25 D/set last week.

Velez has now recorded 10 or more digs in 94 of her 98 collegiate matches and has recorded 10 or more digs in the last seven consecutive matches, after recording 20 against the Wake Forest. This season, Velez has recorded single digit digs in only three matches (7 vs. Florida, 5 vs. SMU, and 6 vs. Pitt).

Velez earned her first ACC honor this week as she was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for her one service ace, 11 assists and 34 digs, which included a career-high seven assists against the Demon Deacons and an almost five digs per set average (4.86) across seven sets.

Freshman Logan Wiley continues to excel on the court since her career start against Clemson, Oct. 18, as she was named the ACC Freshman of the Week Monday following her performances against NC State and Wake Forest.

Wiley finished the week with 17 kills, four digs, and 10 blocks.

The Yellow Jackets enter Friday’s match on a six-game win streak against the Blue Devils, with that streak beginning back in the 2018 season with a 3-1 win on the road.

Tech enters Sunday’s contest on a five-game win streak against the Tar Heels, with that streak also beginning in the 2018 season with a 3-2 win at home.

This is the fourth straight season the Yellow Jackets have gone on a six-game ACC win streak. The 2021 season saw a 10-game ACC win streak.

Full Steam Ahead

