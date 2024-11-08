No. 16 Tech Extends ACC Win Streak to Nine After Sweeping Cal

BERKELEY, CALIF. – No. 16 Georgia Tech volleyball (18-4, 10-3 ACC) began its west coast trip with a 3-0 win over Cal (10-15, 2-11 ACC) on Friday night. Tamara Otene led the Yellow Jackets on the offensive front as 19 kills and 11 digs delivered Otene her ninth double-double of the season. Bianca Bertolino joined Otene on offense with her 13 th double-double (11 kills, 14 digs).

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – Cal 22)

The Yellow Jackets dropped the first three points of set one but quickly rebounded to tie set one 4-4 before the Golden Bears could run away with the match. Tech and Cal continued to exchange points, with the visiting Yellow Jackets keeping a slight offensive edge over the Golden Bears. A kill by Wiley was enough of a spark to help Tech take a two-point lead to begin to edge out Cal as match one progressed towards match point. One kill from Otene and Bertolino respectively combined with a pair of kills from Pierce and two Golden Bear errors provided Tech with the set one victory. Emiliano tallied 11 of Tech’s 13 set one assists while Velez recorded the other two. Five Yellow Jackets recorded multiple kills in set one, but it was Otene and Bertolino who led the group with four kills respectively.

Set 2 (GT 25 – Cal 23)

Set two saw the Yellow Jackets and Golden Bears in a close battle, with neither team piecing together more than a few points before knotting the game back up. With the match tied 12-12, Cal went on a five-point run, forcing Tech to take a timeout. Georgia Tech scrapped back to tie the game 20-20 before a pair of kills from DeAndra Pierce put the Yellow Jackets on top. Two kills from Bertolino combined with two kills from Mendes took set two for the visiting Jackets. Otene, Bertolino, and Wiley all finished the second set with five kills apiece while Emiliano saw 15 digs and Velez recorded 11 digs.

Set 3 (GT 25 – Cal 12)

The Yellow Jackets took the first point in set three which Cal tied in the next play, only for Tech to go on a six-point run to establish a commanding lead in set three. Tech continued its offensive push throughout the remainder of set three, while holding Cal to only 12 points. Otene capped the game recording 10 of Tech’s 19 kills in the final set, boasting a .909 attack percentage. DeAndra Pierce had a solid showing as well in set three as she and Wiley contributed three kills each and Bertolino chipped in two. Emiliano finished the game with double digit assists for the third straight set, recording 13 of Tech’s 17 assists.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will finish the week against Stanford on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. The match will be live streamed on ACC Network Extra.

