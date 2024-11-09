No. 16 Tech Caps ACC Win Streak at No. 6 Stanford

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 9 – STAN 25)

The Yellow Jackets saw set one get away quickly as the Cardinal pushed the score, 9-3, before Tech took a timeout to regroup. Despite leading the match in total attempts, the hosting Cardinal was able to secure set one with 14 kills, compared to the Jackets’ five, while also recording more than twice as many digs (10-4). Tamara Otene led Tech’s offense through set one with two kills while Liv Mogridge, Bianca Bertolino, and Logan Wiley contributed one apiece.

Set 2 (GT 17 – STAN 25)

Tech shad a more competitive edge in set two, taking five of the first eight points. Stanford came back to take the lead, 10-9 and Tech kept the game close until the Cardinal went on a four-point run to push the game to 16-11. The Yellow Jackets continued to try to find an answer for the Cardinal’s .407 attack percentage but another 14 kills in set two forced Tech to drop set two and try for the reverse sweep. Bertolino led Tech through set two with three kills while Mendes recorded two kills. Otene led the group on defense with four digs and Emiliano contributed eight assists, bringing her to 10 on the day.

Set 3 (GT 12 – STAN 25)

A kill from Bertolino broke up what would’ve been a seven-point run for the Cardinal to start set three. A pair of three-point scoring runs accompanied by a .509 hitting percentage pushed the Cardinal’s lead out of reach despite the continuous effort from the Yellow Jackets. Otene and Bertolino led the Jackets together with three kills respectively.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets are back in action in O’Keefe Gymnasium Friday to host Syracuse at 5 p.m. before finishing the week hosting Boston College Sunday at 1 p.m.

