No. 16 Tech Downs Duke for Seventh Consecutive ACC Win

DURHAM, N.C. – No. 16 Georgia Tech volleyball (16-4, 8-3 ACC) showed resiliency on Friday night in Durham, N.C. as the Yellow Jackets extended their ACC streak to seven after beating Duke (8-14, 4-7 ACC) in five sets. Tamara Otene (27 kills/21 digs) and Luanna Emiliano (37 assists/20 digs) made history with their 20/20 double-doubles against Duke, which was the first time in program history two Yellow Jackets have achieved the feat in the same match.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – DUKE 20)

Georgia Tech and Duke saw a close set one as both teams exchanged points and saw 10 lead changes until the teams were tied up at 15 apiece. Tech pieced together a three-point run which was enough distance from Duke to hold the lead through to match point. The Yellow Jackets’ .239 hitting percentage helped secure the set one win, as the Blue Devils sat with a .098. Otene was dominant on offense from the beginning, recording nine of Tech’s 15 kills in set one. Logan Wiley and Bertolino posted three kills apiece while Liv Mogridge got one on the board as well.

Set 2 (GT 18- DUKE 25)

In set two, the Blue Devils were able to improve their hitting percentage to .300, which Georgia Tech struggled to contain. The Blue Devils recorded 17 kills compared to the Yellow Jackets’ 11, but it was Tech that continued to keep its errors lower than Duke’s (5-4). Otene contributed nearly half of Tech’s kills (5/11) for the second straight set.

Set 3 (GT 25 – DUKE 20)

Tech found its rhythm once again in set three, getting ahead quickly before Duke tied the game 7-7. The Yellow Jackets remained in control through the rest of set three. Despite Duke recording one more kill than Tech in set three (12-11), the Jackets saw four services aces, three of which were from Emiliano and one from Bertolino. Boezi saw her first action of the match in set three and she had one kill just before match point.

Set 4 (GT 21 – DUKE 25)

Despite a close set four, the Yellow Jackets came up short 25-21, resulting in the Blue Devils pushing the match to a fifth and final set. Both teams saw 14 kills respectively, but it was Duke that had the edge in hitting percentage. Leia Harper recorded her first kill of the match in set four while Boezi recorded another three. Set four was the only set against Duke that Georgia Tech gave up more errors than their opponent (7-5).

Set 5 (GT 16 – DUKE 14)

Set five was a whirlwind as Tech kept the match tight with Duke until the Blue Devils went on a seven-point scoring run after the match was tied 3-3. Three kills from Otene, two kills from Mogridge, one kill from Bertolino, and two Blue Devil errors resulted once again in a tied match (11-11). Duke strung together three final points to near match point, but it was Georgia Tech one final five-point scoring run to secure the 16-14 finish.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets remain in North Carolina to take on the Tar Heels of UNC Sunday at 12 pm. Sunday’s match will be live streamed on ACC Network Extra.

