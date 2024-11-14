No. 15 Tech Set to Host Syracuse and Boston College

THE FLATS – No. 15 Georgia Tech volleyball (18-5, 10-4 ACC) returns home to O’Keefe Gymnasium to celebrate its eight graduating seniors before Friday’s 5 p.m. match against Syracuse (14-12, 2-12 ACC). The Yellow Jackets will finish the week hosting Boston College (12-14, 5-9 ACC) Sunday at 1 p.m. Tech most recently went 1-1 on west coast after sweeping Cal and falling to No. 6 Stanford its seventh top-25 match of the season.

This is head coach Michelle Collier’s 11th season on The Flats, tying AVCA Hall of Famer Shelton Collier for the longest tenured coach in program history. At GT, she has 215 wins (2nd most behind Shelton Collier), 121 ACC victories (program record) seven NCAA Tournament match victories (program record) & is the first coach to have led the Jackets to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Tech remains in the top-25 polls for the 82 nd consecutive week and within the top-20 rankings for the 59 th consecutive week after being ranked 15th in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll.

place ranking back in September before downing both South Alabama and Alabama State. The Yellow Jackets are one of only two Power 4 programs (Oklahoma) to have three players averaging over 3.00 kills/set: Tamara Otene (3.54), Bertolino (3.45), and Larissa Mendes (3.10).

Otene leads the Yellow Jackets in kills with 297 while Bertolino sits just behind her with 290. The two seniors work on offense help the Yellow Jackets sit fifth in conference standings for kills with 11,115 kills total, averaging 13.27 kills per set.

Otene hit the 1,000 career kill mark with 11 kills last season against Boston College (Oct. 27) and now nears the 1,000 kill mark as a Yellow Jacket.

Bertolino is two service aces away from setting a new modern scoring era record and is on track to surpass Julia Bergmann who racked up 164 service aces during her time as a Yellow Jacket (2019-22).

Senior Bertolino is 12th in the nation and seventh among P4 players with .56 aces/set this year. With her 47 aces so far this season, Bertolino has recorded the most aces in a single season since Bergmann’s 2019 season (64).

Setter Luanna Emiliano is one of the most experienced setters in college, with 4,337 career assists-– 12th most among active DI players – and 1,331 career digs, the 6th most among active Division I setters.

Emiliano resides in the top-100 national rankings for assists per set (9.14) and helps Tech sit fourth in the ACC for assists, averaging 12.50 avg/set as well as earns herself a fourth-place conference ranking for assists (768).

Freshman Logan Wiley has maintained her starting spot for the Yellow Jackets since her first career start against Clemson (Oct. 18). The last four road games saw 23 kills, five service aces, 10 digs, and eight blocks.

Sophomore Larissa Mendes has returned from injury and began seeing action with her first game back being against Cal on Nov. 8.

Georgia Tech volleyball creeps up on its 900th program victory as it currently sits with 891 wins with six games remaining in the regular season.

Full Steam Ahead

