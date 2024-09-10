No. 15 Tech Readies for Georgia Tech Classic

THE FLATS – No. 15 Georgia Tech volleyball (4-1) begins its third week of competition, hosting the Georgia Tech Classic, in Atlanta. Tech welcomes No. 13 Florida along with South Alabama and Alabama State for a trio of matches on The Flats.

The Yellow Jackets take on No. 13 Florida in the third-annual McCamish Pavilion match. The matches against South Alabama and Alabama State will be played inside O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Parking

Standard parking will be available in the McCamish, East O’Keefe and Family Housing lots for all matches.

Clear Bag Policy

Georgia Tech has implemented a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 11 | No. 15 Georgia Tech vs. No. 13 Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 | Watch | Live Stats

Thursday, Sept. 12 | No. 15 Georgia Tech vs. South Alabama | 7 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch | Live Stats

Friday, Sept. 13 | No. 15 Georgia Tech vs. Alabama State | 7:30 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch | Live Stats

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 15 in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX DI Coaches Poll.

It marks the 73rd consecutive poll with GT in the Top 25.

Senior outside hitter Tamara Otene was named ACC Offensive Player of the week on Monday following her dominant offensive display at the BYU Nike Invitational.

was named ACC Offensive Player of the week on Monday following her dominant offensive display at the BYU Nike Invitational. Otene led the tournament with 41 kills, including 24 kills in Tech’s victory over No. 14 BYU.

Otene is getting it done defensively as well, producing 10+ digs in all five matches this season. She is the only player in the ACC to be averaging over 3.75 kills/set (3.85) and over 3.00 digs/set (3.05).

With the win over BYU, GT has won four consecutive regular season matches against ranked non-conference opponents. The Jackets will have a chance to make that five straight wins against No. 13 Florida on Wednesday.

Senior outside hitter Bianca Bertolino has broken into the Top 10 for career aces at Georgia Tech. With 131 aces to her name, the Argentinian is one ace away from tying Lindsey Gray (2004-07) for eighth-most in program history and 12 aces away from seventh.

has broken into the Top 10 for career aces at Georgia Tech. With 131 aces to her name, the Argentinian is one ace away from tying Lindsey Gray (2004-07) for eighth-most in program history and 12 aces away from seventh. Sophomore right side Larissa Mendes is off to a hot start. After leading the team in kills vs. non-conference opponents her freshman year (2023), Mendes is five kills behind Otene for the most on the team in 2024 (72).

is off to a hot start. After leading the team in kills vs. non-conference opponents her freshman year (2023), Mendes is five kills behind Otene for the most on the team in 2024 (72). Mendes has already eclipsed 20 kills in two of the five matches this year, a feat she only accomplished once over 30 matches in 2023.

