No. 15 Tech Heads the Sunshine State for a Pair of ACC Matches

THE FLATS – No. 15 Georgia Tech volleyball (20-5, 12-4 ACC) heads south for a pair of conference matches starting with No. 23 Florida State (18-8, 10-6 ACC) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and finishing against Miami (18-9, 9-7 ACC) on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Yellow Jackets most recently extended their home winning streak to seven matches after sweeping both Syracuse and Boston College last week.

Week Schedule

Friday, Nov. 22 | No. 15 Georgia Tech vs. No. 23 Florida State | 6:30 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch | Live Stats

Sunday, Nov. 24 | No. 15 Georgia Tech vs. Miami | 1 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch | Live Stats

Storylines

This is head coach Michelle Collier’s 11th season on The Flats, tying AVCA Hall of Famer Shelton Collier for the longest tenured coach in program history. At GT, she has 217 wins (2nd most behind Shelton Collier), 123 ACC victories (program record) seven NCAA Tournament match victories (program record) & is the first coach to have led the Jackets to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Tech remains in the top-25 polls for the 83 rd consecutive week and within the top-20 rankings for the 60 th consecutive week after holding its 15 th place ranking in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll.

consecutive week and within the top-20 rankings for the 60 consecutive week after holding its 15 place ranking in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll. Tamara Otene and Bianca Bertolino contribute massively on offense to help the Yellow Jackets sit fourth in the ACC standings for kills with 1,219 kills total, averaging 13.27 kills per set.

Otene hit the 1,000 career kill mark with 11 kills last season against Boston College (Oct. 27, 2023) and now nears the 1,000 kill mark as a Yellow Jacket with 947.

Her three service aces against Boston College put Bertolino at 167 career aces, which surpasses Julia Bergmann’s 164 aces recorded during her time as a Yellow Jacket (2019-22).

With her 51 aces so far this season, Bertolino has recorded the most aces in a single season since Bergmann’s 2019 season (64). She sits 11th in the nation and seventh among P4 players with .57 aces/set this year, as well as 19 th in the nation for total aces.

in the nation for total aces. Otene (330) and Bertolino (314) inch closer to having a 400-kill season which would mark the ninth consecutive season, excluding the 2020 COVID season, that at least one Yellow Jacket has recorded 400+ kills.

Setter Luanna Emiliano remains one of the most experienced setters in college, with 4,399 career assists-– 12th most among active DI players – and 1,353 career digs, the 6th most among active Division I setters.

Emiliano helps Tech sit fourth in the ACC for assists, averaging 12.50 avg/set as well as earns herself a fourth-place conference ranking for assists (768).

After retaining her late-season starting spot, Logan Wiley continues to be one of the top freshmen in the ACC with 65 kills in only 33 sets played, with a .357 attack percentage.

In conference play, Wiley sits third for hitting percentage (.384) behind No. 7 Stanford and No. 1 Pitt.

As a team, the Yellow Jackets are ranked 25 th for win-loss percentage (.800), 43 rd for assists per set (12.68), and 48 th for kills per set (13.54).

for win-loss percentage (.800), 43 for assists per set (12.68), and 48 for kills per set (13.54). Tech hasn’t dropped a game to Florida State since they fell 3-1 in the 2018 season.

Georgia Tech volleyball creeps up on its 900th program victory as it currently sits with 893 wins with four games remaining in the regular season.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

