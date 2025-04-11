No. 15 Tech Fights Past Cal, 8-5

𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐘 𝐌𝐔𝐒𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐓 𝐎𝐔𝐓 💪🐝 @_AlexHernandez2 sends his 10th HR over the wall in right. He's got a team-leading 45 RBI for the year!

THE FLATS – No. 15 Georgia Tech baseball (27-7, 12-4 ACC) utilized clutch hitting and some freshman power to defeat California (17-16, 6-10 ACC) by a final score of 8-5 on Friday night inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets leaned on strong pitching from Tate McKee (5-0) and Mason Patel (2 nd save) alongside big swings from Alex Hernandez , Will Baker and Vahn Lackey to take the opening game of the series.

UP NEXT­­

The No. 15 Jackets go for the series win against California (17-16, 6-10 ACC) tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Mac Nease Baseball Park. The game will be streamed live on ACCNX and tickets are available for purchase HERE

