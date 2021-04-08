No. 15 Jackets Visit Louisville, Notre Dame

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis preps to play its final two regular season road matches this weekend, visiting No. 50 Louisville on Friday before wrapping up the trip on Sunday at No. 46 Notre Dame.

No. 15 Georgia Tech (12-9, 5-5 ACC) look to snap a two-game skid and get back to winning ways on the road this weekend. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 4-3 loss against Syracuse and were last victorious on the road at Virginia Tech. Seniors Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores continue to lead the Jackets, owning a combined 28-13 singles record and a 16-2 doubles mark.

No. 50 Louisville (7-10, 3-8 ACC) has dropped the last six ACC matches and enter the weekend coming off a 4-3 loss at Notre Dame last weekend. Friday’s match kicks-off a three-match homestand at Bass-Rudd Tennis Center for Louisville. The Cardinals are led in singles by No. 93 Andrea Di Palma and the 27th-ranked doubles team of Raven Neely and Tatiana Simova. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Louisville, 5-0, including a pair of road wins.

No. 46 Notre Dame (10-11, 4-8 ACC) plays its final two regular season matches this weekend, hosting Clemson on Friday before hosting the Yellow Jackets on Sunday. The Fighting Irish picked up a 4-3 win over Louisville last weekend to snap a five-match skid. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Notre Dame, 12-4, and have won the last seven matches and are 4-3 when competing in South Bend.

FOLLOW ALONG AT LOUISVILLE:

Live Stats: Click Here

FOLLOW ALONG AT NOTRE DAME:

Live Stats: Click Here

Live Video: Click Here

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 2 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 13 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 78 Page Freeman – Notre Dame

No. 93 Andrea Di Palma – Louisville

No. 99 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 1 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 15 Ally Bojczuk/Julia Lilien – Notre Dame

No. 17 Cameron Corse/Page Freeman – Notre Dame

No. 18 Ava Hrastar/Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

No. 27 Raven Neely/Tatiana Simova – Louisville