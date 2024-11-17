No. 15 Jackets Sweep Eagles of Boston College

THE FLATS – No. 15 Georgia Tech volleyball (20-5, 12-4 ACC) advanced to 12-4 in conference play after sweeping Boston College (12-16, 5-11 ACC) on Sunday afternoon. Senior Bianca Bertolino made history in Sunday’s match as her three services aces against the Eagles earned her the modern scoring era record for career aces (167).

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – BC 17)

Set one of the day saw a back-and-forth brawl for the lead, including seeing the score tied 11 times and five lead exchanges. The score remained deadlocked through almost half of the match (13-13), until a Boston College service error and a kill from DeAndra Pierce provided Tech with a small lead. The Yellow Jackets took advantage of the lead and were able to start piecing together more scoring runs and reach a set-high six-point lead before kills from Otene and Mogridge set Tech up for set point just before Wiley recorded her first service ace of the match. Boston College held a .005 hitting percentage over Tech in set one, but the Yellow Jackets outperformed the Eagles as far as kills (18-14), service aces (2-0), digs (14-12), and blocks (4-2).

Set 2 (GT 25 – BC 15)

Tech was put on its heels to start set two as Boston College stole the first three points of the match. A kill from Mogridge would serve as a powder keg for Tech’s offense and send the hosting team on a six-point run to take control of the set, 8-5. With the Yellow Jackets holding a .258 hitting percentage compared to the Eagles’ .077 hitting percentage, Tech was able to coast through the remainder of the second set and hold Boston College to only six kills. Set two saw Otene with nearly half of Tech’s total kills (7/16) while Bertolino (5) and Logan Wiley (3) also recorded multiple kills in set two. Bertolino and Velez worked side by side to lead the team in digs with five respectively. Emiliano had her first set of the match with double-digit assists, recording 13 of Tech’s 15 set two assists.

Set 3 (GT 25 – BC 22)

With the game on the line, set three was similar to set one as Georgia Tech and Boston College traded off with the lead seven times and saw a tie game 12 times. Bertolino (5), Otene (4), and Pierce (3) led the Yellow Jackets on offense in set three while Wiley and Mogridge chipped in one apiece for Tech’s 14 total set three kills. Emiliano saw her second straight set of the game with double-digit assists, recording 10 of Tech’s 11 set three assists. Service aces from Velez, Bertolino, and Wiley along with no receiving errors helped the Yellow Jackets edge out the Eagles to pull off the sweep.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets head south to play No. 22 Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla. on Friday at 6:30 p.m. before finishing the week in Coral Gables, Fla. against Miami on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

