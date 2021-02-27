No. 15 Jackets Clinch Road Series over No. 8 NC State

Game 1 Box Score (.pdf) | Game 2 Box Score (.pdf)

RALEIGH, N.C. – No. 15 Georgia Tech outscored No. 8 NC State 17-5 over the first two games to clinch the opening road ACC series at Doak Field at Dail Park on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (5-1, 2-0 ACC) have been hot offensively to start as the No. 2 offense in the ACC, hitting .282 for the series so far with 15 RBI off 20 hits (eight for extra bases). On the flipside, however, Tech’s pitching staff has held the Wolfpack (2-3, 0-2 ACC) and their top-ranked offense in the ACC to just five runs and a .194 batting average.

Game 1: Georgia Tech 9, NC State 2

Georgia Tech used a terrific start from LHP Brant Hurter (1-0), as he fanned six over 6.0 innings, surrendering no walks, only two hits and no unearned runs. RHP Hugh Chapman came in to hold the lead for two innings before the game was suspended and continued the next morning. RHP Austin Wilhite finished off the game with a clean ninth.

At the plate, the Jackets used three runs in the second and seventh innings to build their lead. Justyn-Henry Malloy shined with a 2-for-4, three RBI game, while freshman catcher Kevin Parada went 4-for-4 (two singles, one double and triple) to improve to 8-for-8 over his last two games. Continuing from the midweek game was the solid production from Tres Gonzalez and Wilhite, who combined for four hits, two doubles and two RBI.

NC State was led at the plate by Vojtech Mensik, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI, while LHP Evan Justice (0-1) received the loss after surrendering five runs on six hits in 4.0 innings.

Game 2: Georgia Tech 8, NC State 3

The big bats came to play for Georgia Tech as a five-run seventh inning broke the game open. Luke Waddell’s three-run homer broke the tie and capped his 3-for-5 day. Malloy then launched his first home run as a Yellow Jacket before Parada hit his second-career home run.

Drew Compton continued his fine play to start the season with a 2-for-4, one RBI effort while Colin Hall, in addition to a terrific catch in center field, finished with a single RBI for the day.

On the mound, the Yellow Jackets got career strikeout days from starter RHP Andy Archer (nine) and RHP Jackson Finley (seven). Archer surrendered three runs, but held strong against potential big innings to keep the game close. LHP Dalton Smith (1-0) bridged the gap with 1.1 no-hit innings before Finley’s two-hit 3.0 innings for his first save of the season.

The 15th-ranked Yellow Jackets look to close out the series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. The finale will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

Georgia Tech improves to 76-56 against NC State all-time.

Georgia Tech clinched its 11 th -straight ACC series on Saturday, dating back to 2019. The Yellow Jackets’ last ACC series loss came on March 8-10, 2019.

-straight ACC series on Saturday, dating back to 2019. The Yellow Jackets’ last ACC series loss came on March 8-10, 2019. Tech hit three-straight home runs for the first time since Feb. 18, 2017 vs. Marshall (Trevor Craport, Joey Bart and Kel Johnson).

Today’s back-to-back-to-back home runs mark the third time since March 13, 2012 when Jake Davies, Sam Dove and Paul Kronenfeld hit three-straight homers in the first inning against Wagner.

Andy Archer’s nine strikeouts were a career high (prev. seven vs. Cincinnati – Feb. 15, 2020)

Jackson Finley’s seven strikeouts were a career high (prev. five vs. Tennessee Tech – March 3, 2020)

Colin Hall’s start in Game 2 was his 100th-consecutive start, the longest active streak on the team.

