No. 13 Tech Travels to Miami for Weekend Series

TOP STORYLINES

• GT has been awarded the No. 13 ranking in Perfect Game, the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and Baseball America’s latest Top-25 polls and No. 14 according to D1 Baseball and the National College Baseball Writers Association.

• The Yellow Jackets sit atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings with a 14-4 record.

• Tech moved up 4 places in the D1 Baseball Poll, the 2nd straight week GT has been the biggest riser (up 7 last week)

• Tech is off to its best start in 15 years (since 2010).

• The Jackets are 10-1 in road games this year, the best start in program history, dating back to 1895.

• Tech owns the most potent offense in the Power 4, leading the nations top four conferences in batting average (.337), doubles (107) and on-base % (.440).

• Tech is among the best in the P4 in hits (2nd – 424), runs-per-game (2nd – 9.9) and slugging % (4th – .577).

• The Jackets are the only ACC program, and one of only six Power 4 teams in the nation, to be Top 30 across DI in both runs-per-game (5th – 9.9) and ERA (27th – 4.17) – also No. 2 Ark., No. 2/4 Tenn., No. 8/9 LSU, No. 11/24 WVU and Iowa

• Since Danny Hall announced this as his final season on The Flats, GT is outscoring opponents 122-58 (12 games).

• Georgia Tech is averaging 2.89 doubles per game this season, the most in the nation – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.

• Tech pitching has struck out 10.2 per-9-innings this year, the program record for a full season is 10.00 set in 1998.

• Tech is Top 10 across Division I in the following statistical categories: Doubles (1st – 107), Avg. (2nd – .337), hits (4th – 424), runs-per-game (5th – 9.9), SAC flies (1st – 33), slugging % (7th – .577) and on-base % (9th – .440).

• Four Yellow Jackets were named Midseason All-Americans: Drew Burress (1st Team / D1 Baseball & PG), Mason Patel (1st Team / D1 Baseball & PG), Kyle Lodise (2nd Team / PG) & Alex Hernandez (Freshman All-American / PG).

• Burress leads the Power 4 and is fourth overall with 19 doubles this year, two shy of getting into the Top 20 for doubles in a season over program history.

• Tech is the only program in the nation to have three players with 14 or more doubles: Burress (Power 4 leader – 19), Lodise (17) and Carson Kerce (14) and one of only five programs to have more than one (also Arizona State, Murray State, Richmond and Virginia – all with two).

• Lodise and Burress lead the ACC with 32 extra-base hits each, as one of the most potent 1-2 combos in the country. The next closest player in the conference sits at 27 XBH.

• Earlier this month, Burress passed college baseball hall of famer Mark Teixeira, among others, on the GT all-time home run leaderboard. He is currently 17th, tied with Anthony Maisano (1989-90). He is five home runs shy of the Top 10 and 20 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57).

• Burress leads Division I in career slugging % (.792) by a margin of .043. He is 5th among all of NCAA college baseball, including DII and DIII.

• Miami leads the all-time series 69-47-2 with Tech winning the series last year, 2-1.

• GT is looking for its sixth ACC series win of the year, the most since winning nine straight in 2019.

• Tech has not swept three ACC road series in the same season in program history.

• GT starting pitchers are 11-0 this season, setting a new program record: 37 games without a loss from a starting pitcher to begin a season.