No. 13 Tech Falls, 4-2, on Friday

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – No. 13 Georgia Tech baseball (29-9, 14-5 ACC) suffered a 4-2 loss to Miami (21-17, 7-9 ACC) on Friday Night from Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. Tate McKee pitched a career-best 7.0 innings with only two earned runs allowed, but hitting and defense couldn’t match the effort on the mound and Tech would lose its first ACC road game in over a month.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech is now 29-9, still the best start to a season in 15 years (since 2010) and tied for the fifth-best start in the Danny Hall era (since 1994).

era (since 1994). GT falls to Tech is 7-1 in games following a loss this season.

This was only the second game all season in which the Jackets failed to get an extra-base hit.

Georgia Tech is averaging 2.82 doubles per game this season (107 in 38 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.

The Yellow Jackets were without Kent Schmidt, who missed his 17th game in a row with an injury.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Sophomore Drew Burress extended his on-base streak to 56 games dating back to last season, tying Richard Lewis for the 5 th -longest on-base streak in program history.

extended his on-base streak to 56 games dating back to last season, tying Richard Lewis for the 5 -longest on-base streak in program history. He recorded a pair of walks and hit an opposite field single, coming around to score both of Tech’s runs.

It was his 19 th multi-run game of the season. Burress has scored in 10 of his last 11 games and 20 of his last 22.

multi-run game of the season. has scored in 10 of his last 11 games and 20 of his last 22. Freshman Alex Hernandez recorded his team-leading 15 th two-hit game tonight, hitting a pair of singles, including a line drive into right, which was mishandled by the Miami fielder, allowing Burress to score from first and make it a 3-1 deficit.

recorded his team-leading 15 two-hit game tonight, hitting a pair of singles, including a line drive into right, which was mishandled by the Miami fielder, allowing to score from first and make it a 3-1 deficit. Freshman Caleb Daniel recorded his 11 th multi-hit game of the year, driving in Burress with a two-out base knock in the ninth.

recorded his 11 multi-hit game of the year, driving in with a two-out base knock in the ninth. Sophomore Vahn Lackey posted his 18 th multi-hit game of the season, tied with Hernandez for second most on the team, behind Burress ’s 19.

posted his 18 multi-hit game of the season, tied with for second most on the team, behind ’s 19. Junior Kyle Lodise returned to the lineup today, going 1-for-4 with a single and a HBP.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Sophomore Tate McKee pitched a career-high 7.0 innings, striking out four and allowing only two earned runs. He would be charged with the tough-luck loss, the first GT pitcher to suffer a loss all season (combined 11-1 record over 38 games).

pitched a career-high 7.0 innings, striking out four and allowing only two earned runs. He would be charged with the tough-luck loss, the first GT pitcher to suffer a loss all season (combined 11-1 record over 38 games). This was his 10 th straight Friday night start, the Jackets are 8-2 in McKee starts this season.

straight Friday night start, the Jackets are 8-2 in starts this season. This was the longest outing by any Tech pitcher this season, surpassing the 6.2 innings in relief from Patel back on March 22 nd at Notre Dame.

back on March 22 at Notre Dame. McKee has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his 10 starts this season, something he only accomplished three times last season.

has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his 10 starts this season, something he only accomplished three times last season. Junior Brett Barfield secured the final three outs in the eighth inning, his fourth straight ACC outing without allowing an earned run.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets will try and bounce back against Miami, tomorrow at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network. Tech is expected to start junior Brady Jones (4-0 / 3.89 ERA) against Miami’s AJ Ciscar (1-1 / 4.76 ERA)

