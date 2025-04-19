No. 13 Tech Comes Up Short in Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – No. 13 Georgia Tech baseball (29-10, 14-6 ACC) dropped a 7-2 contest to Miami (22-17, 8-9 ACC) on Saturday afternoon from Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. The Hurricanes jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first three innings and the Jackets were uncharacteristically unable to respond, dropping their first road series of the year.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech is now 29-10, still the best start to a season in 15 years (since 2010).

The Jackets have won 14 of their first 20 conference games (.700 win %) – the best start to an ACC season since opening 16-4 in 2011.

GT falls to Tech is 7-2 in games following a loss this season.

Georgia Tech is averaging 2.79 doubles per game this season (109 in 39 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.

The Jackets hit two doubles today, off the bats of Caleb Daniel and Carson Kerce , bringing the total to 109 for the season – the most in Division I.

and , bringing the total to 109 for the season – the most in Division I. The Yellow Jackets were without two key bats as Alex Hernandez was sidelined for the first time this season and Kent Schmidt missed his 18th game in a row, with an injury.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Kyle Lodise extended his on-base streak to 46 games with a 2-for-4 performance today. He has reached base in every game has played as a Yellow Jacket with his streak extending over a calendar year (April 6, 2024 at Augusta University).

extended his on-base streak to 46 games with a 2-for-4 performance today. He has reached base in every game has played as a Yellow Jacket with his streak extending over a calendar year (April 6, 2024 at Augusta University). It was his 18 th multi-hit game, tied with Vahn Lackey and Hernandez for the second most on the team, behind only Drew Burress (19).

multi-hit game, tied with Vahn and for the second most on the team, behind only (19). Freshman Caleb Daniel recorded his 12 th multi-hit game of the year and second of the series, driving in Parker Brosius in the sixth inning.

recorded his 12 multi-hit game of the year and second of the series, driving in in the sixth inning. This was the third time Daniel has recorded multiple base hits in back-to-back games.

has recorded multiple base hits in back-to-back games. He hit his 13 th double of the season, the 4 th most by any freshman in Division I this season.

double of the season, the 4 most by any freshman in Division I this season. Sophomore Carson Kerce hit his 15 th double of the season joining Burress (19) and Lodise (17) in the 15+ club. Tech is the only program in the nation with three players at 15 or more doubles this season.

hit his 15 double of the season joining (19) and (17) in the 15+ club. Tech is the only program in the nation with three players at 15 or more doubles this season. Burress saw his on-base streak snapped at 56 games, tied with Richard Lewis for the 5th-longest on-base streak in program history.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior Brady Jones made his 10 th straight Saturday start, pitching 5.0 innings and striking out four while allowing seven hits and five runs.

made his 10 straight Saturday start, pitching 5.0 innings and striking out four while allowing seven hits and five runs. Junior Kayden Campbell pitched 1.2 innings out of the pen, recording a pair of strikeouts around two hits and an earned run. He has thrown 11.0 innings this season with 17 Ks for a 13.91 K/9 rate.

pitched 1.2 innings out of the pen, recording a pair of strikeouts around two hits and an earned run. He has thrown 11.0 innings this season with 17 Ks for a 13.91 K/9 rate. Freshman Jackson Blakely pitched the bottom of the eighth, collecting the final three outs in his collegiate debut – missed all of last season and the first half of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets will try and salvage the series against Miami, tomorrow at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Tech is expected to start junior Caden Spivey (2-0 / 2.55 ERA) against Miami’s Tate DeRias (1-0 / 2.59 ERA)

Full Steam Ahead

