No. 13 NC State Outlasts No. 20 Jackets, 83-68

THE FLATS – No. 20 Georgia Tech rallied back to take the lead in the third frame, but No. 13 NC State answered with a strong finish to take an 83-68 decision on Thursday evening in McCamish Pavilion. Tonie Morgan led four Yellow Jackets in double-figures in the setback. The Wolfpack, who shot 53 percent in the game, opened a 13-point lead, 31-18, midway through the second quarter before Morgan answered with a quick 5-0 run to bring the Jackets back within single digits. After NCSU (21-5, 13-2 ACC) reopened a 10-point lead, Tech sliced it back to five, 35-30, off an Inés Noguero three-pointer at the 3:25 mark as the teams tossed possessions back-and-forth, leaving NC State with a 42-36 halftime lead. Tech (21-6, 9-6 ACC) came out of intermission and quickly attacked its deficit, stringing together an 11-2 run, fueled by seven points from Kara Dunn and back-to-back jumpers from Dani Carnegie, to gain the advantage, 53-52, with 3:11 to play in the third. But the Wolfpack answered with a 17-0 run spanning into the fourth quarter to gain its largest lead of the game, 69-53. A pair of free throws from Morgan sparked an 8-0 spurt from the Jackets, setting up a 71-63 tally, but it would be the closest Tech would come the remainder of the game.

Dani Carnegie logged her 17th double-figure game with 16 points on Thursday.

Morgan finished the contest with 17 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Carnegie followed with a 16-point effort. Dunn added 11 points to the scoreboard, while Kayla Blackshear just missed a double-double with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Zoesha Smith contributed nine points, seven rebounds and a block in the outing. For the game, Tech shot 39.7 percent from the field to NC State’s 53.2 percent efficiency. Aziaha James and Zoe Brooks both contributed 17 points. NC State narrowly won the rebounding battle, 37-35. Georgia Tech returns to action with its final regular season home game on Sunday, welcoming Florida State to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 4 p.m. on the CW. The Jackets will honor its senior class prior to tip-off.

