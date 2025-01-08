No. 13 Jackets Welcome Virginia Tech Thursday

Georgia Tech women’s basketball concludes a five-game homestand on Thursday, welcoming Virginia Tech to McCamish Pavilion. One of five undefeated teams remaining in the country, Georgia Tech looks to extend its win streak to 16-straight games after defeating Syracuse, 85-68. Four Yellow Jackets finished in double figures paced by Dani Carnegie’s 28-point performance. Carnegie hit a career-high six three-pointers in the victory to help the Jackets record their 13th double-digit victory this season. Zoe Smith also had a productive night against the Orange, recording her second double-double as a Jacket with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Virginia Tech comes into the midweek tilt off a 68-64 win at Miami to snap a two-game skid to open conference play. The Hokies dropped games against Duke and Florida State before logging their first ACC win of the season against the Hurricanes. Four Hokies are leading the offensive front, averaging double-figures on the season. Carleigh Wenzel leads the charge, chipping in 14.3 points per game, while Rose Micheaux adds 11.8 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech are meeting for the 23rd time on the hardwood on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets look to snap a three-game skid against the Hokies and collect their first win since 2021. Despite the three-game skid, Georgia Tech holds the lead in the all-time series, 12-10, and owns a 6-3 advantage when competing in Atlanta.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Single-game tickets for the season remain on sale. Single game tickets begin at just $10 for general admission seating and are $12 for reserved seating. Youth pricing begins at $8 per game and are available day of game, while group ticket packages are on sale for 10 or more tickets at $5 per ticket. Please contact the Georgia Tech Athletic Association ticket office for more information on group tickets at tickets@athletics.gatech.edu. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.