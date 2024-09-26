No. 13 Jackets Host Top 25 Weekend

THE FLATS – No. 13 Georgia Tech volleyball (8-1) carries an eight match winning streak, including 13 straight sets won at home, into the opening weekend of Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Yellow Jackets will get conference action started against two of the ACC’s seven ranked teams, No. 23 SMU (8-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. and No. 1 Pitt (10-0) on Sunday at 1:30 pm from inside O’Keefe Gymnasium.

The Jackets carry plenty of momentum into the weekend, currently on their longest winning streak in three seasons and the longest set win streak, at home, since 2019.

Weekend Schedule

Friday, Sept. 27 | No. 13 Georgia Tech vs. No. 23 SMU | 7 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch | Live Stats

Sunday, Sept. 29 | No. 13 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Pittsburgh| 1:30 p.m. | ACC Network| Watch | Live Stats

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 13 in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX DI Coaches Poll, one of seven ACC programs in the Top 25.

It marks the 75th consecutive poll with GT in the Top 25.

Tech is on an eight match winning streak after dispatching Georgia in four-sets last week. It’s the longest winning streak since winning 10 in a row back in 2021.

The Jackets have won 13 consecutive sets at home, dating back to Sept. 1. It’s the longest stretch of home sets won since winning 15 in a row in 2019. Should Tech sweep the Mustangs on Friday, it would be the longest streak since 2004 (22 straight).

Georgia Tech has wielded one of the most potent offensive attacks in the sport this season, holding a .302 hitting percentage as a team, the 7th-best in Division I.

Much of the efficiency gainied has come from the pin-hitters. All three of Tech’s top offensive contributors are hitting at a career-best rate: Larissa Mendes (.351), Bianca Bertolino (.308) and Tamara Otene (.253).

(.351), (.308) and (.253). Mendes’ .351 hitting percentage is the 8th highest among Power 4 pin-hitters entering the weekend.

The Jackets are looking to start the season with a 9-1 record for the third time in the last four seasons.

Bianca Bertolino continues to climb the Georgia Tech record book with her service game. The senior from Argentina has made an average of .73 aces-per-set this year, the fifth-best in Division I. That’s brought her career total to 140 service aces, the eighth most in program history and the third-most in the modern scoring era.

Bertolino is three aces away from tying Margaret Gales (1986-89) for 7th on the all-time list and eight shy of tying Monique Mead (2009-12) for 6th.

Otene has been making headlines with her all-around game this year. She leads the team in kills (126) while also making 108 digs. Otene is the only player across the Power 4 conferences to be averaging over 3.8 kills/set and over 3.25 digs/set at this point in the season.

The Jackets are looking for their first victory over an AVCA No. 1-ranked opponent on Sunday against Pitt. Tech is 0-5 all-time vs. a No. 1 ranked opponent with the last opportunity coming last season, in the Sweet 16 against No. 1 Nebraska.

Sunday will mark the first time a No. 1-ranked opponent has played inside O’Keefe Gymnasium.

