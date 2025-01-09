No. 13 Jackets Drop Heartbreaker to Hokies in 2OT, 105-94

THE FLATS – Rusne Augustinaite hit a three-pointer as time expired to force a second overtime, but No. 13 Georgia Tech could not overcome Virginia Tech, dropping its first contest of the 2024-25 season in double-overtime, 105-94. Kara Dunn led all scorers with 33 points and Tonie Morgan, who surpassed 1,000-career points in the game, added 28 as the Yellow Jackets dipped to 15-1 overall and 3-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Georgia Tech led by eight, 66-58, with just over a minute left in the third quarter, but Virginia Tech staged a 14-6 run over the next five minutes to knot the game at 72-72 with 5:04 left in regulation. Morgan would push the Jackets back in front by four, but the Hokies held GT scoreless over the next three minutes to take an 80-76 lead into the final minute of regulation. Dunn and Morgan combined once again to lift the Jackets, hitting a pair a layups to knot the game at 80-apiece down the stretch and force overtime.

VT held the lead the majority of the first extra period and led 92-89 with 12.7 ticks remaining. On the Jackets’ final possession, Dunn pulled down the offensive board off a missed Chit-Chat Wright jumper and kicked it out to an open Augustinaite in front of GT’s bench. The sophomore released a triple that was right on target as time expired to send the teams into a second overtime. The Hokies took control in the final five minutes, scoring eight unanswered to open the period and closed out the win, 105-94.

Dunn collected her third double-double of the season behind a game-high 33 points and 10 rebounds. Morgan, who surpassed the 1,000-career points mark in the second quarter, followed with a career-high 28 points as the only two Jackets to reach double figures. Morgan becomes the 35th Yellow Jacket in Georgia Tech women’s basketball history to join the elite club. The junior surpassed the mark in 79 career games.

Overall, Tech shot 47.3 percent in the game and just 27.3 percent (6-22) from three-point distance. Dunn led GT to the rebounding win, 44-39, and the Jackets finished with 19 assists. Four Hokies finished in double figures paced by Carleigh Wenzel with 24 points. Wenzel hit five of VT’s 12 three-pointers as the Hokies converted 19-of-23 free throw attempts.

Georgia Tech returns to action, opening a two-game road swing at Louisville on Sunday, Jan. 12. Tip is slated for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.