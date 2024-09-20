No. 13 Georgia Tech Overpowers Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech volleyball (8-1) made a statement on Friday night, rallying after dropping the opening set to dominate Georgia (6-4) in four sets (15-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14) inside Stegeman Coliseum. The Yellow Jackets out-hit Georgia .365 to .000 over the final three sets, earning an eighth consecutive victory.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 15 – UGA 25)

The first set was one to forget as UGA jumped out to an 8-2 lead and managed to hold on for the remainder of the set. Otene and Velez covered as much court as possible, each making five digs, but it wouldn’t be enough and Tech’s set streak was halted at 11 straight.

Set 2 (GT 25 – UGA 14)

Mogridge and Bertolino set the tone for the second set on the very first point, smothering a UGA attack for a block. That started a run of excellent team defense from the Jackets as they held the Bulldogs to -.147 hitting throughout the second. Tech went on a 7-1 scoring run in the middle of play, turning a 9-7 advantage into a comfortable 16-8 lead. Emiliano was on the service line for a majority of the run, using aggressive serves to keep UGA off balance. The Jackets put a bow on the set with a 7-2 run, this time with Otene running the show at the service line. Otene was in incredible form, making seven kills on .455 hitting with six digs in the set, securing her double-double before any other player on the court had reached double-digits in either kills or digs.

Set 3 (GT 25– UGA 16)

Scoring runs continued to be kind to GT in the third as Tech went on yet another 7-1 run to take control of the third, 14-7. Georgia managed to cut the lead to four (18-14) but that’s when Bertolino found her offensive rhythm. The Argentinian dominated the later stages of the set, going off for four kills and a block to lead GT on yet another 7-2 scoring run to close out the set. She finished with a team-best eight kills in the third and was responsible for Tech’s final five points. Emiliano and Otene held down the defense, each posting six digs while Mogridge contributed two blocks, including the set clinching block alongside Bertolino.

Set 4 (GT 25– UGA 14)

Tech scored the first two points of the fourth set and didn’t look back, never allowing a tie score and leading by as many as 11 points, three times (20-9, 22-11 and 25-14). Georgia couldn’t come up with any answers on either side of the ball as the Jackets out-hit UGA .522 to -.043 in one of the most one-sided sets of the season. Bertolino led the team with five kills and a pair of aces while Velez paced the back row with four digs. Larissa Mendes enjoyed her best set of the night, making three kills on four swings along with a block.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech turns the page toward Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Yellow Jackets open up the ACC schedule next weekend, hosting No. 22 SMU (Friday, Sept. 27) and No. 1 Pitt (Sunday, Sept. 29) inside O’Keefe Gymnasium. The match against SMU will be streamed on ACCNX and Sunday’s Top 15 match will be broadcast on ACC Network.

