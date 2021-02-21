No. 12 Jackets Fall to No. 6 FSU, 5-2

THE FLATS – No. 13 Kenya Jones and Gia Cohen collected singles wins, but it wasn’t enough as No. 12 Georgia Tech lost its first Atlantic Coast Conference match of the season in a 5-2 decision at home against No. 6 Florida State. Tech moves to 8-5 overall this year and 1-1 in league play.

DOUBLES – The Seminoles took an early lead clinching the doubles point with wins on courts two and three. Court three was the first to fall as Monika Dedaj/Rosie Garcia Gross lost to Petra Hule/Emmanuelle Salas, 6-3. Tech led 3-1 on two before Nandini Das/Andrea Garcia rallied to a defeat Gia Cohen/Ruth Marsh, 6-3. No. 5 Jones/Victoria Flores had a 5-4 lead on court one against Giulia Pairone/Victoria Allen prior to FSU clinching the doubles point.

SINGLES: Florida State took courts four, five and six in two sets each in singles to seal the win before the Yellow Jackets got on the scoreboard. No. 106 Allen and Hule took courts four and five, respectively, in a pair of 6-1, 6-2 showings. Garcia cemented the win for the Seminoles topping Carol Lee on court six, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 56 Flores led 4-0 in the first set on court two, but fell behind as Salas regained her composure to win 7-5, 6-3.

Cohen beat No. 92 Das in a close battle on court three. Cohen won the first set in a 7-6 (7) tiebreaker. In the second set it was all tied up at five a piece when Cohen took over in a 7-5 performance to give Tech its first point.

No. 13 Jones won the first set against Pairone 6-4, but Pairone answered back with a 7-5 advantage in the second. Jones was able to snag a 10-5 third set super tiebreak to give Tech a win on court one.

UP NEXT – The Yellow Jackets will head on the road and look to bounce back against Clemson on Saturday, Feb. 27. First serve is slotted for 2 p.m. at the Hoke Sloan Tennis Center.

RESULTS

DOUBLES

1. No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) vs. Giulia Pairone/Victoria Allen 5-4, DNF

2. Nandini Das (FSU) def. Gia Cohen/Ruth Marsh (GT) 6-3

3. Petra Hule/Emmanuelle Salas (FSU) def. Rosie Garcia Gross/Monika Dedaj (GT) 6-4

Order of finish: 3, 2

SINGLES

1. No. 13 Kenya Jones (GT) def. No. 27 Giulia Pairone (FSU) 6-4, 7-5, 1-0 (5)

2. Emmanuelle Salas (FSU) def. No. 56 Victoria Flores (GT) 7-5, 6-3

3. Gia Cohen (GT) def. No. 92 Nandini Das (FSU) 7-6 (7), 7-5

4. No. 106 Victoria Allen (FSU) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 6-1, 6-2

5. Petra Hule (FSU) def. Monika Dedaj (GT) 6-1, 6-2

6. Andrea Garcia (FSU) def. Carol Lee (GT) 6-3, 6-4

Order of finish: 4, 5, 6, 2, 3, 1

