No. 11 Jackets Welcome Syracuse Friday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech returns to the courts on Friday, welcoming Syracuse for a 4 p.m. first serve at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

The 11th-ranked Yellow Jackets (12-8, 5-4 ACC) look to get back to winning ways on Friday, after splitting a pair of road matches two weekends ago. Tech defeated Virginia Tech, 6-1, before falling at No. 15 Virginia, 5-2. In the latest ITA rankings, several Jackets climbed as Kenya Jones moved to No. 2 in singles, while Victoria Flores made the jump to No. 13. Tech’s doubles team of Jones and Flores hold down the No. 1 position nationally.

Syracuse (4-8, 3-6 ACC) enters the weekend on a five-match skid with the Orange last proving victorious on Feb. 26 against Virginia Tech. Syracuse has also edged Boston College and Louisville in league play. In the middle of a four-match road swing, the Orange most recently are coming off losses at Wake Forest and NC State.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Syracuse, 7-2. The Yellow Jackets and Orange have split the last four meetings with the conference opponents last facing each other in the 2019 ACC Championships. Tech is 4-0 at home when hosting Syracuse dating back to 2013.

SPECTATOR ATTENDANCE FOR 2021 TENNIS SEASON



In order to maintain social distancing guidelines recommended for indoor and outdoor events by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), attendance at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex for this year’s men’s and women’s tennis dual matches will be strictly limited to guests of student-athletes and coaches of competing teams on the team pass list. Those in attendance at dual matches will be required to adhere to campus policies by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and sitting in designated seats. Regrettably, due to the limited capacity and health and safety protocols, matches will not be open to the general public.

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 2 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 13 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 23 Viktoriya Kanapatskaya – Syracuse

No. 99 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 1 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 18 Ava Hrastar/Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

No. 28 Viktoriya Kanapatskaya/Natalie Novotna – Syracuse