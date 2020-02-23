No. 11 Jackets Top No. 49 Boston College, 6-1

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, Mass. – No. 11 Georgia Tech women’s tennis rolled to a 6-1 victory over No. 49 Boston College Sunday afternoon at the Manchester Athletic Club. The win pushed Tech to 12-5 overall and 2-1 in league play.

DOUBLES ACTION: Georgia Tech grabbed a quick doubles point with 6-1 victories on courts one and three. Nadia Gizdova and Sophia Sassoli gave Tech the edge in doubles play, finishing first on court three, cruising out to a 5-0 lead over Dasha Possokhova and Hailey Wilcox. The Yellow Jackets pocketed the match, 6-1, to record their first win as a doubles team. The doubles point was clinched from the top position as No. 17 Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores downed No. 35 Kylie Wilcox and Yufei Long by the same margin. Jones and Flores came out with a 3-0 lead and took a 4-1 advantage before clinching the point with a 6-1 decision.

SINGLES ACTION: The Yellow Jackets collected five singles wins to capture a 6-1 road win. Rosie Garcia Gross put Tech up 2-0 with a rout of Possokhova on court five, 6-1, 6-2, before Cohen gave the Jackets a cushion, defeating Natasha Irani on court three, 7-5, 6-2. Cohen and Irani battled through the first set which came down to the wire, as Cohen took a 6-5 lead and held for a 7-5 victory. Cohen raced away in the second set, 6-2, to cushion Tech’s lead to 3-0.

No. 23 Jones clinched the match for Tech on court one, picking up her ninth dual match win, edging No. 90 Long, 6-3, 6-3. Jones trailed 3-2 in the second set before resetting and rattling off the next four games to clinch the match.

Georgia Tech took two more singles wins from the Eagles to grab a 6-0 lead. No. 35 Flores topped Wilcox on court two, 6-4, 6-3, before Gizdova collected a hard-fought win on court six over Elene Tsokilauri. After taking the first set, 6-4, Gizdova dropped the second set, 6-3, to force a third set tiebreak. The two opponents fought to the final point, with Gizdova proving victorious, 14-12. Boston College captured its only singles in on court four, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

“I’m proud of the players for a strong performance today,” said head coach Rodney Harmon. “Boston College has a very good team and we had to execute well today to win.”

UP NEXT: Georgia Tech returns home for a pair of conference tilts at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Up next, the Jackets welcome Clemson on Friday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1-No. 17 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 35 Kylie Wilcox/Yufei Long (BC) 6-1

2-Gia Cohen/Nami Otsuka (GT) vs. Laura Lopez/Elene Tsokilauri (BC) 3-4 DNF

3-Nadia Gizdova/Sophia Sassoli (GT) def. Dasha Possohova/Hailey Wilcox (BC) 6-1

Order of finish: 3,1



Singles

1-No. 23 Kenya Jones (GT) def. No. 90 Yufei Long (BC) 6-3, 6-3

2-No. 35 Victoria Flores (GT) def. Kylie Wilcox (BC) 6-4, 6-3

3-No. 110 Gia Cohen (GT) def. Natasha Irani (BC) 7-5, 6-2

4-Laura Lopez (BC) def. Nami Otsuka (GT) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

5-Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) def. Dasha Possokhova (BC) 6-1, 6-2

6-Nadia Gizdova (GT) def. Elene Tsokilauri (BC) 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (14-12)

Order of finish: 5,3,1,2,6,4

