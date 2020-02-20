Open search form
Open mobile menu

No. 11 Jackets Ready for Pair of ACC Contests

THE FLATS – No. 11 Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to the courts this weekend for a pair of ACC contests. The Yellow Jackets welcome No. 9 Virginia to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Friday at 4 p.m. before visiting Boston College on Sunday for a 10 a.m. first serve.

THE SCENE: The Yellow Jackets (10-5, 0-1 ACC) opened ACC play last weekend hosting Miami, falling to the Hurricanes, 5-2. Nami Otsuka went undefeated in the match, collecting both a doubles and singles victory for the Jackets. Last Sunday, Tech played a non-conference tilt at Northwestern, pocketing a 4-2 win, despite dropping the doubles point. Victoria Flores and Kenya Jones each own seven singles wins on the dual season and lead the Jackets in doubles action with a 10-1 record.

Virginia (7-2, 1-0 ACC) comes into Friday’s match winners of two-straight, having defeated No. 12 Michigan, 4-1, last weekend. The Cavaliers opened ACC play with a 5-2 victory at Boston College. The Cavaliers are paced by freshman Natasha Subhash who leads the team from the No. 1 singles spot and is 6-3. Virginia has opened the season playing six top-25 foes through its first nine matches and gone 4-2.

Boston College (8-2, 0-2 ACC) took a break from ACC play, most recently, to visit Cornell last weekend and collect a 6-1 decision. The Eagles have already played two league matches on the young season, falling to Virginia and Syracuse. BC opened the spring campaign with a 7-0 record. The Jackets and Eagles will meet at the Manchester Athletic Club in Manchester by the Sea on Sunday.

PARKING: Parking for fans attending Friday’s match will be available on Fowler Street, Family Housing Parking Deck and McCamish Parking lot.

FOLLOW ALONG:
Friday vs. Virginia
Live Stats: Click Here
Live Video: Click Here

Sunday at Boston College
Live Stats: Click Here

ITA RANKINGS:
Singles
No. 15 Natasha Subhash – Virginia
No. 23 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech
No. 35 Rosie Johanson – Virginia
No. 71 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech
No. 89 Amber O’Dell – Virginia
No. 90 Yufei Long – Boston College
No. 95 Sofia Munera – Virginia
No. 110 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles
No. 17 Victoria Flores/Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech
No. 35 Yufei Long/Kylie Wilcox – Boston College
No. 41 Chloe Gullickson/Amber O’Dell – Virginia

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
February 16, 2020 No. 17 Jackets Top Northwestern, 4-2

Georgia Tech women’s tennis captures four singles victories to take the win

No. 17 Jackets Top Northwestern, 4-2
February 14, 2020 No. 17 Jackets Fall to Miami, 5-2

Georgia Tech women’s tennis claims doubles point and singles win from Otsuka

No. 17 Jackets Fall to Miami, 5-2
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets