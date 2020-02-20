No. 11 Jackets Ready for Pair of ACC Contests

THE FLATS – No. 11 Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to the courts this weekend for a pair of ACC contests. The Yellow Jackets welcome No. 9 Virginia to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Friday at 4 p.m. before visiting Boston College on Sunday for a 10 a.m. first serve.

THE SCENE: The Yellow Jackets (10-5, 0-1 ACC) opened ACC play last weekend hosting Miami, falling to the Hurricanes, 5-2. Nami Otsuka went undefeated in the match, collecting both a doubles and singles victory for the Jackets. Last Sunday, Tech played a non-conference tilt at Northwestern, pocketing a 4-2 win, despite dropping the doubles point. Victoria Flores and Kenya Jones each own seven singles wins on the dual season and lead the Jackets in doubles action with a 10-1 record.

Virginia (7-2, 1-0 ACC) comes into Friday’s match winners of two-straight, having defeated No. 12 Michigan, 4-1, last weekend. The Cavaliers opened ACC play with a 5-2 victory at Boston College. The Cavaliers are paced by freshman Natasha Subhash who leads the team from the No. 1 singles spot and is 6-3. Virginia has opened the season playing six top-25 foes through its first nine matches and gone 4-2.

Boston College (8-2, 0-2 ACC) took a break from ACC play, most recently, to visit Cornell last weekend and collect a 6-1 decision. The Eagles have already played two league matches on the young season, falling to Virginia and Syracuse. BC opened the spring campaign with a 7-0 record. The Jackets and Eagles will meet at the Manchester Athletic Club in Manchester by the Sea on Sunday.

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 15 Natasha Subhash – Virginia

No. 23 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 35 Rosie Johanson – Virginia

No. 71 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 89 Amber O’Dell – Virginia

No. 90 Yufei Long – Boston College

No. 95 Sofia Munera – Virginia

No. 110 Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 17 Victoria Flores/Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 35 Yufei Long/Kylie Wilcox – Boston College

No. 41 Chloe Gullickson/Amber O’Dell – Virginia

