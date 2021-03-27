No. 10 Jackets Shut Out Duke to Clinch Series

DURHAM, N.C. – RHP Andy Archer had a career night on the mound as No. 10 Georgia Tech baseball shut out Duke 3-0 on Saturday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Archer (4-1) went a career-long eight innings on 109 pitches, punching out a tied-career-high nine to keep the Yellow Jackets (13-6, 10-4 ACC) in control, before RHP Zach Maxwell punched out three en route to his third save of the season.
At the plate, Justyn-Henry Malloy went 2-for-4 on the day with a double, while Jake DeLeo (double), Austin Wilhite and Brad Grenkoski each had a hit with Grenkoski having the RBI. Luke Waddell extended the lead to three runs with his fourth home run of the year. Wilhite would also score on good base running capitalizing on an infield error.
The Blue Devils (9-10, 4-7 ACC) got seven strong innings out of RHP Henry Williams (2-2), who surrendered two unearned runs off four hits with nine strikeouts. Duke on the whole got six hits overall.
Georgia Tech will close out the road series on Sunday against Duke. First pitch is now scheduled for 11 a.m. due to weather later in the day. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.
Postgame Notes:
- Andy Archer went a career long 8.0 innings and 109 pitches;
- Archer tied his career high with nine strikeouts;
- Luke Waddell hit his fourth home run of the season;
- Georgia Tech improved to 10-1 when scoring first;
- Georgia Tech improved to 7-1 on the road this season;
- Georgia Tech improved to 11-3 when hitting a home run.
Multimedia:
Head Coach Danny Hall Postgame Interview
Around Social Media
B2 | Jake DeLeo 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/hKFMCqLWfW
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 27, 2021
T5 | BEAUTIFUL HIT AND RUN!! Wilhite lasers one through the middle and Tech has runners on the corners, one out pic.twitter.com/YuHHTjYFDy
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021
T5 | JACKETS STRIKE FIRST!
Grenkoski powers one through the left side for an RBI single! pic.twitter.com/Hw1fM2rz6u
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021
GOT EM! Two more K's for Andy Archer puts him at six and retires the side 💪 pic.twitter.com/DHK8EfsJgf
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021
T7 | BEATS THE TAG! Double for Jake DeLeo 💪 pic.twitter.com/HRmp7Pm9M4
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021
COOL HAND LUKE!! 🚀 to right field 💪 pic.twitter.com/pZB7wGyRnq
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021
T8 | KEEP IT ROLLIN' J-HEN! Stand up DOUBLE 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZRc5Zs7LbL
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021
ANDY ARCHER!! Gem doesn't do it justice 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k3M1Byg7CM
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021
It takes a village…
Couldn't be Road Warriors without our incredible parents cheering us on! 💪 pic.twitter.com/VA7Empupl8
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021
ZACH MAXWELL SLAM THE DOOR! 🔨🔨🔨
𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 💪 pic.twitter.com/belU8cC3m7
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2021
